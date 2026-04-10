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Press Releases

BD to Announce Financial Results for its Second Quarter of Fiscal 2026

April 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that BD management will host an audio webcast at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 7, 2026 to discuss the Company's financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended on March 31, 2026, and to provide an update on its operations and strategy. The audio webcast can be accessed at BD's investor relations website at www.bd.com/investors, and a replay will be made available shortly after the call at the same website. Prior to the call, the Company will issue a news release and related presentation materials that will include summary financial information for the quarter. The news release and related presentation materials will be made available at www.bd.com/investors.

About BD

BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

Contacts:



Media

Investors

Matt Marcus

VP, Public Relations

Matt.Marcus@bd.com

Shawn Bevec

SVP, Investor Relations

Investor.Relations@bd.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-to-announce-financial-results-for-its-second-quarter-of-fiscal-2026-302738573.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

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Becton, Dickinson and Company
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