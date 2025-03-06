BB Imaging Takes Aim at Maternal Mortality Crisis, Expanding Maternal Healthcare Access

Reaching 10 Million Patients by 2035 With a Focus on Underserved Communities

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BB Imaging, a leading sonography services company, announced its goal to reach 10 million patients annually in the next 10 years. Building on its legacy of serving half a million patients, the company is determined to address the urgent need for improved maternal healthcare and combat the maternal mortality crisis, underscored by the United States’ D-plus preterm birth grade from the March of Dimes and Texas’ D grade.

BB Imaging to Reach 10M Patients, Transforming Maternal Healthcare Access

“When we started BB Imaging, we knew access to quality prenatal care was essential, but the maternal mortality rates in the United States are alarming,” said Blanca Lesmes, President, Chairperson, and Co-founder of BB Imaging. “Our goal is to move the needle on this critical issue by ensuring pregnant patients, especially in underserved communities, receive timely and comprehensive prenatal ultrasounds.”

BB Imaging is expanding access to maternal healthcare in areas of greatest need. Initial expansion plans focus on Dallas, Houston, and border towns in Texas, as well as Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma, and Washington. This is driven by the urgent need to improve maternal health outcomes, especially in Texas, which ranks 47th in the nation for access to prenatal care, with 22 percent of women receiving inadequate care compared to the national average of 15.7 percent.

“We recognize the urgent need for qualified sonographers, especially in rural areas,” said Sanjay Patel, CEO of BB Imaging. “The industry average to fill a sonographer role is between 36 and 42 days, but in rural settings, it can take up to 180 days. This delay in hiring can significantly impact patient care. BB Imaging can place highly skilled, accredited sonographers in clinics in as little as 30 days, ensuring timely access to vital diagnostic services.”

BB Imaging provides a comprehensive solution for sonography staffing, handling everything from recruitment and training to scheduling and benefits. BB Imaging employs hundreds of sonographers. All are specialized, accredited professionals who meet the highest industry standards.

Looking ahead, BB Imaging is committed to partnering with healthcare providers, community organizations, and technology innovators like Telescan® to expand access to prenatal care and improve maternal health outcomes. “Telescan® has been a game changer,” said Ben Buentipo, Chief Imaging Officer and Co-founder for BB Imaging. “It allows us to bridge geographical gaps and provide timely care to patients who might otherwise have limited access to specialists.”

The company’s goal of reaching 10 million patients annually in the next 10 years underscores its dedication to transforming healthcare access for all. “We invite healthcare providers and community organizations to join us in this mission to ensure that every mother and baby has access to the quality care they deserve,” concluded Lesmes.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bb-imaging-takes-aim-at-maternal-mortality-crisis-expanding-maternal-healthcare-access-302393243.html

SOURCE BB Imaging