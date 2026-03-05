Baylor Genetics to Highlight New Data and Product Innovations at 2026 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting

Company’s exhibit theater presentation will highlight multiomic and multimodal innovations in rare disease diagnostics

HOUSTON, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics, a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of comprehensive genetic tests and diagnostic services, will showcase its latest scientific studies and product innovations at the 2026 American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting on March 10-14 in Baltimore, MD. The company will highlight its innovative portfolio at booth #1017 and share a series of presentations and poster sessions throughout the meeting.

“The studies we’re sharing at ACMG reinforce the power of genome sequencing in providing meaningful, actionable answers to complex genetic disorders – from families navigating rare pediatric diseases to patients finally receiving the long-awaited answers needed to support their care plans,” said Christine Eng, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Quality Officer at Baylor Genetics. “Scientific advancements play a fundamental role in transforming the future of care, and we’re proud to highlight how our latest findings and product innovations are enabling clinical teams to deliver more timely answers and informed care plans for patients and their families.”

Exhibit Theater Presentation

A presentation titled “Putting Patients First: Innovative Multiomic and Multimodal Solutions for Rare Disease Diagnostics” will feature Christine Eng, MD and Chris Sands, Chief Growth Officer at Baylor Genetics. The session takes place in Exhibit Theater 2 on Friday, March 13 from 12:30-1:00 p.m. EST.

Platform Presentation

A platform presentation titled “Diagnostic Yield of Rapid Genome Sequencing in Critically Ill Infants with Cardiac Indications,” will be presented by Lisa Salz, MS, CGC, Senior Medical Science Liaison at Baylor Genetics, on Friday, March 13 at 1:30 p.m. EST on Platform 8, Ballroom IV – Rapid WGS and Newborn Screening.

Poster Presentations

Thursday, March 12 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. EST

Poster #P177: Prevalence of Incidental Findings in Pharmacogenomic Panel Testing Presenting author: Lauren Marcath, PharmD



Poster #P501: Demographic and Geographic Considerations in Pediatric Genome Sequencing: A Diagnostic Laboratory Review Presenting author: Chad Moretz, ScD



Poster #P561: Expanding the Genotypic Spectrum for ReNU Syndrome: A Clinical Laboratory Experience. Presenting author: Robert Rigobello, MS, CGC



Poster #P581: The Utility of Genome Sequencing as a Diagnostic Tool for Children with Ataxia. Presenting author: Morgan Driver, PhD, MS, CGC



Poster #P661: Uniparental Disomy Detection in a Clinical Trio Genome Sequencing Cohort. Presenting author: Bo Yuan, PhD



Friday, March 13 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. EST

Poster #P196: WDTC1 Haploinsufficiency is Associated with the Development of Neurodevelopmental Phenotypes and Seizures Presenting author: Elyssa Smith, BS



Poster #P564: Genome and Exome Sequencing Reanalysis: Improvement to Diagnostic Yield and Classification of Variants Over Time. Presenting author: Morgan Driver, PhD, MS, CGC



Poster #P676: Sex Chromosome Abnormalities Are a Major CMA and Chromosome Diagnostic Finding for Ambiguous Genitalia Presenting author: Laleh Abbassi, PhD



Poster #P696: Genome Sequencing Diagnoses Atypical 7q11.23 Region Deletion in an Adult Patient. Presenting author: Nichole Owen, PhD, FACMG



Poster #P710: Diagnostic Utility of Genome and Transcriptome Sequencing in Identifying PIGL Variants Associated with Atypical CHIME Syndrome. Presenting author: Hongzheng Dai, PhD



For more information about Baylor Genetics’ presence at ACMG, please visit: https://www.baylorgenetics.com/conferences/acmg-2026/. Updates will also be shared on the company’s LinkedIn channel throughout the meeting.

About Baylor Genetics

Baylor Genetics is a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of comprehensive genetic tests and diagnostic services, from clinical-grade genomic sequencing to expert interpretation, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and focused panels. Baylor Genetics combines rapid and comprehensive precision diagnostics options with the support of genetic counselors to help clinicians avoid a lengthy diagnostic odyssey for their patients, guide medical management, and ensure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind. Baylor Genetics’ testing menu covers family planning, pregnancy, neonatal and pediatric testing, oncology, pharmacogenomics and many other specialized testing options. Located in Houston’s Texas Medical Center, Baylor Genetics serves clients in 50 states.

