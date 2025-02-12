Baylor Genetics Marks a Decade of Leadership in Precision Diagnostics, Empowering Patients, Healthcare Providers and Partners with Trusted Genetic Insights

10-years of translating scientific innovation into accessible clinical solutions

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics, a clinical diagnostic laboratory at the forefront of genetic testing, marks its 10-year anniversary this month, a milestone that demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment to unlock the power of precision diagnostics, transform healthcare, and end the diagnostic odyssey for patients with the most complex genetic disorders.

Established in 2015 as a joint venture with Baylor College of Medicine, the #1 NIH-funded Department of Molecular and Human Genetics in the U.S., and H.U. Holdings, the leading clinical lab in Japan, Baylor Genetics is a unique academic/commercial hybrid that couples research and technology innovation with deep clinical expertise, comprehensive multi-omic testing, and customer-centric capabilities to address the unmet needs of patients, healthcare providers, and partners.

Baylor Genetics offers a full spectrum of clinically relevant genetic tests, research, and lab services designed to help patients and families make more informed decisions about their health and enable healthcare providers to improve outcomes. The company continues to accelerate strong year-over-year growth with a stream of new and enhanced offerings that span neonatal and pediatric critical care, rare diseases, reproductive health, hereditary cancer, and metabolic conditions.

The company’s flagship rapid Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) and Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) tests are among the fastest and most accurate precision diagnostic tools available, offering industry-leading 5-day turnaround time and high diagnostic yield of up to 40-60 percent. Further extending its leadership in WGS and WES, Baylor Genetics recently launched an innovative RNA sequencing test that advances the detection of certain qualified variants, using carefully curated genetic data, expert interpretation, and AI-driven prediction algorithm criteria. With RNAseq, certain qualified variants can be reclassified, which can enable quicker, more actionable diagnoses and treatment.

“In a market that has seen dramatic change, Baylor Genetics has thrived for a decade. I’m incredibly proud of the dedicated team behind our growth and grateful for the trust of our expanding roster of customers and partners,” said Kengo Takishima, President and Chief Executive Officer, Baylor Genetics. “As pioneers in precision diagnostics, we continue to push the boundaries of science and innovation with an unwavering commitment to our mission of delivering genetic answers that matter.”

Recent Highlights

Expanding partnerships with health systems and life sciences companies, including a new strategic relationship with HCA Healthcare,



First lab to offer whole genome sequencing (WGS) via Epic Aura



State-of-the-art technology and AI-driven workflows in 73,000 square-foot certified lab, processing 2 petabytes of sequencing data/year, and more than 4 million clinical tests to date.



New online ordering portal, streamlined billing, flexible payment options, and expanded reimbursement reaching a majority of U.S. payor covered lives.



350+ peer-reviewed research publications, abstracts and presentations -- more than 80 in the last two years -- including a study in NEJM AI demonstrating the impact of augmented intelligence and machine learning to better diagnose rare disease.



Lead genetic sequencing partner for the National Institutes of Health’s Undiagnosed Disease Network



Increasing access to genetic testing and reducing healthcare disparities through partnerships such as the Texome Project Project GIVE



Numerous awards and honorable mentions for scientific and commercial leadership, including Fast Company’s 2024 List of Best Workplaces for Innovators: Healthcare



As a pioneer of precision medicine for over 45 years, Baylor Genetics is a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of clinically relevant genetic testing, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and focused panels. Through a joint venture of H.U. Group Holdings, Inc. and Baylor College of Medicine, Baylor Genetics combines rapid and comprehensive precision diagnostics options with the support of genetic counselors to help clinicians avoid a lengthy diagnostic odyssey for their patients, guide medical management, and ensure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind. Baylor Genetics’ testing menu covers family planning, pregnancy, neonatal and pediatric testing, oncology, and many other specialized testing options. Located in Houston’s Texas Medical Center, Baylor Genetics serves clients in 50 states and 16 countries. Learn more about what’s next.

