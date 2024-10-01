Baylis Medical Technologies Introduces the PowerWire® Pulse Radiofrequency (RF) Guidewire, Designed to Create a Path Through Soft Tissues

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -, October 1, 2024 – Baylis Medical Technologies Inc. announced the commercial launch of the PowerWire® Pulse Radiofrequency (RF) Guidewire in the United States.

The PowerWire Pulse RF Guidewire is the newest addition to the PowerWire® Family of RF Guidewires and is designed to create a path through soft tissues with controlled RF puncture technology. The 0.035" RF Guidewire features a torquable, stiff proximal shaft for optimal control, while a smooth transition to a more flexible distal end allows for safe navigation through challenging anatomies.

The PowerWire Pulse RF Guidewire has been used to cut soft tissue including structures of the cardiovascular system, portal venous system, biliary system, urinary system, and gastrointestinal tracts.

“The PowerWire Pulse is a valuable tool for interventionalists, offering a reliable solution to cut through soft tissues when standard tools cannot get through,” said Frank Baylis, Executive Chairman of Baylis Medical Technologies. “With its broad indication, the PowerWire Pulse offers physicians the versatility to address a wide range of clinical needs for endovascular procedures.”

About Baylis Medical Technologies Inc.

Baylis Medical Technologies seeks to improve the lives of patients through the conception and commercialization of state-of-the-art medical devices. The company proudly carries forward Gloria Baylis’ legacy to enhance access to care through its divisions of Endovascular and Design and Manufacturing Services. Baylis Medical Technologies’ clinical solutions are utilized by healthcare professionals worldwide to improve patient outcomes for individuals with cardiovascular and other medical conditions.

For more information about the PowerWire Pulse RF Guidewire and the complete PowerWire family, please visit www.baylismedtech.com. For any inquiries, please contact media@baylismedtech.com or call 888-505-4885.

