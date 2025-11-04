Bayer to Present New Data for KERENDIA® (finerenone) in People with Chronic Kidney Disease and Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes at American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025

Data from the Phase III FINE-ONE trial, which investigated the safety and efficacy of finerenone versus placebo in adults with type 1 diabetes (T1D) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), will be featured at the opening plenary special session

Two late-breaking analyses from the CONFIDENCE trial in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and CKD, which investigated simultaneous administration of finerenone and a sodium-glucose transport protein 2 inhibitor (SGLT2i), will also be presented

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer announced today that data from across the KERENDIA® (finerenone) comprehensive clinical trial program will be presented in scientific sessions at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025 in Houston, Texas, November 6–9.

“Up to 30% of Americans living with type 1 diabetes (T1D) are affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD),1,2 which puts them at significant risk for cardiovascular (CV) events and kidney failure despite current standard of care.3 No new treatments have been approved in CKD associated with T1D for more than 30 years,”3 said Carolina Aldworth, M.D., MSc, Executive Director, U.S. Medical Affairs at Bayer. “We are honored that the results of FINE-ONE will be featured at the opening plenary session at ASN, reflecting Bayer’s commitment to clinical research in another patient population with high unmet need.”

Since July 2021, KERENDIA has been approved to reduce the risk of CV death, hospitalization for heart failure, non-fatal myocardial infarction (MI), sustained estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) decline, and end-stage kidney disease in adult patients with CKD associated with T2D. In July 2025, KERENDIA also received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the treatment of heart failure with left ventricular ejection fraction (HF LVEF) of ≥40%.4

Data from Bayer at ASN Kidney Week 2025 include:

Finerenone in CKD and Type 1 Diabetes (TH-OR082) Opening Plenary: ASN President's Address, State-of-the-Art Lecture, Featured High-Impact Clinical Trials November 6, 2025, 08:00 AM CST - 09:30 AM CST, Hall A, Convention Center

Joint Effects of Urine Albumin-to-Creatinine Ratio (UACR) and eGFR on Efficacy and Safety with Simultaneous Initiation of Finerenone and an SGLT2 Inhibitor in the CONFIDENCE Trial (TH-PO1204) Late-Breaking Research Posters November 6, 2025, 10:00 AM CST - 12:00 PM CST, Exhibit Hall, Convention Center

Serum Potassium, Hyperkalemia, and the Effect of Hyperkalemia on Treatment Efficacy with Empagliflozin, Finerenone, or Both: A CONFIDENCE Trial Report (OR090) Late-Breaking Research Orals - 2 November 7, 2025, 04:54 PM CST - 05:06 PM CST, Grand Ballroom C, Convention Center

Dosing, Treatment Patterns, Urine Albumin-to-Creatinine Ratio (UACR) Changes, and Safety with Finerenone Treatment in Routine Care: FINE-REAL Interim Analysis (TH-OR080) Precision Medicine in Diabetic Kidney Disease: Biomarkers, Combination Therapies, and Treatment Response Prediction November 6, 2025, 05:40 PM CST - 05:50 PM CST, Room 372A, Convention Center



About KERENDIA® (finerenone)4

INDICATION:

KERENDIA (finerenone) is indicated to reduce the risk of:

sustained estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) decline, end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, and hospitalization for heart failure in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D) (10mg, 20mg tablets)

cardiovascular death, hospitalization for heart failure, and urgent heart failure visits in adult patients with heart failure with left ventricular ejection fraction (HF LVEF) ≥40% (10mg, 20mg, 40mg tablets)

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS:

Hypersensitivity to any component of this product

Concomitant use with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors

Patients with adrenal insufficiency

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS:

Hyperkalemia: KERENDIA can cause hyperkalemia. The risk for developing hyperkalemia increases with decreasing kidney function and is greater in patients with higher baseline potassium levels or other risk factors for hyperkalemia.



Measure serum potassium and eGFR in all patients before initiation of treatment with KERENDIA and dose accordingly. Do not initiate KERENDIA if serum potassium is >5 mEq/L. Measure serum potassium periodically during treatment with KERENDIA and adjust dose accordingly. More frequent monitoring may be necessary for patients at risk for hyperkalemia, including those on concomitant medications that impair potassium excretion or increase serum potassium.



Worsening of Renal Function in Patients with Heart Failure: KERENDIA can cause worsening of renal function in patients with heart failure. Rarely, severe events associated with worsening renal function, including events requiring hospitalization, have been observed.



Measure eGFR in all patients before initiation of treatment or with dose titration of KERENDIA and dose accordingly. Initiation of KERENDIA in patients with heart failure and an eGFR <25 mL/min/1.73 m2 is not recommended. Measure eGFR periodically during maintenance treatment with KERENDIA in patients with heart failure. Consider delaying up-titration or interrupting treatment with KERENDIA in patients who develop clinically significant worsening of renal function.

MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS:

CKD associated with T2D: From the pooled data of FIDELIO-DKD and FIGARO-DKD, the adverse reactions reported in ≥1% of patients on KERENDIA and more frequently than placebo were hyperkalemia (14% vs 6.9%), hypotension (4.6% vs 3%), and hyponatremia (1.3% vs 0.7%).

From the pooled data of FIDELIO-DKD and FIGARO-DKD, the adverse reactions reported in ≥1% of patients on KERENDIA and more frequently than placebo were hyperkalemia (14% vs 6.9%), hypotension (4.6% vs 3%), and hyponatremia (1.3% vs 0.7%). HF LVEF ≥40%: From FINEARTS-HF, the adverse reactions reported in ≥1% of patients on KERENDIA and more frequently than placebo were hyperkalemia (9.7% vs 4.2%), hypotension (7.6% vs 4.7%), and hyponatremia (1.9% vs 0.9%).5 Events related to worsening renal function were reported more frequently in the KERENDIA group (18%) compared with placebo (12%).

DRUG INTERACTIONS:

Strong CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Concomitant use of KERENDIA with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors is contraindicated. Avoid concomitant intake of grapefruit or grapefruit juice.

Concomitant use of KERENDIA with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors is contraindicated. Avoid concomitant intake of grapefruit or grapefruit juice. Moderate and Weak CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Monitor serum potassium during drug initiation or dosage adjustment of either KERENDIA or the moderate or weak CYP3A4 inhibitor, and adjust KERENDIA dosage as appropriate.

Monitor serum potassium during drug initiation or dosage adjustment of either KERENDIA or the moderate or weak CYP3A4 inhibitor, and adjust KERENDIA dosage as appropriate. Strong and Moderate CYP3A4 Inducers: Avoid concomitant use of KERENDIA with strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers.

Avoid concomitant use of KERENDIA with strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers. Sensitive CYP2C8 Substrates at KERENDIA 40mg: Monitor patients more frequently for adverse reactions caused by sensitive CYP2C8 substrates if KERENDIA 40mg is co-administered with such substrates, since minimal concentration changes may lead to serious adverse reactions.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS:

Lactation: Avoid breastfeeding during treatment with KERENDIA and for 1 day after treatment.

Avoid breastfeeding during treatment with KERENDIA and for 1 day after treatment. Hepatic Impairment: Avoid use of KERENDIA in patients with severe hepatic impairment (Child Pugh C) and consider additional serum potassium monitoring with moderate hepatic impairment (Child Pugh B).

Please see the full Prescribing Information for KERENDIA.

