Bayer Showcases Growing Radiology Portfolio at RSNA 2024

Introduction of latest addition to Bayer’s CT product portfolio, MEDRAD® Centargo CT Injection System, which will now be available for radiology departments in the US meeting their growing demand for offerings that simplify, enhance and streamline workflows

Bayer’s Cortenic™ Connectivity Platform representing a growing connected ecosystem including software and services paired alongside smart injectors

New clinical data for investigational MRI contrast agent gadoquatrane

Advancing collaboration with Subtle Medical to harness power of AI

Bayer continues to advance its comprehensive Radiology portfolio with progress in the development pipeline as well as innovations around Artificial Intelligence (AI) and will showcase these advancements at the 2024 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting taking place from December 1-5, 2024, in Chicago.





Bayer announced seven collaboration agreements with the aim to further expand the offering of its medical imaging platform Calantic™ Digital Solutions. The company is also presenting new scientific data for gadoquatrane, Bayer’s investigational gadolinium-based contrast agent in Phase III development. In addition, Bayer is also announcing the collaboration with the global med tech company Subtle Medical.

FDA recently clears next generation CT injector

Bayer will also showcase the latest addition to its CT product portfolio, the MEDRAD(R) Centargo CT Injection System, which recently received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As a multi-patient system, Centargo allows radiology technologists to do less by automating tasks, enabling them more time to focus on patient care, specifically in high-throughput settings. As a smart injector powered by foundational connectivity and cybersecurity, Centargo may also be paired with workflow solutions offerings to help alleviate administrative burdens.

Following regulatory approval in Europe and Canada in 2020, the product has already been launched in 49 markets to date and can now deliver value for radiology departments in the US which is facing a shortage of radiology technologists coupled with a rising demand for medical imaging.

Fostering innovation in Radiology AI

In more than 40 thought leadership presentations, Bayer’s Medical, Regulatory and Product AI team members from CalanticTM Digital Solutions, Blackford Analysis, and other Bayer Radiology solutions will moderate and showcase insights to help healthcare providers, hospital administrators and developers advance their AI strategy, discussing topics like medical, regulatory, security, and compliance challenges in the field of AI in medical imaging, and how to bring AI-enabled healthcare solutions to market. Developed by radiologists for radiologists, Calantic™ Digital Solutions coordinates various third-party app solutions into a single convenient, cloud-based marketplace. Bayer is also announcing that it will collaborate with new radiology AI technology providers: Rad AI and AIRS Medical for its operational AI service line as well as Contextflow, Gleamer, AZmed, Smart Soft Healthcare, and Lucida Medical for its clinical service lines to further expand its offering on Calantic™ Digital Solutions.

Bayer is also addressing some of the key challenges when it comes to healthcare AI development: In April of this year, the company announced its collaboration with Google Cloud. Bayer’s new AI Innovation Platform (AIIP), a cloud-based end-to-end software development platform designed to help streamline and accelerate the development, validation, and deployment of imaging-based AI/ ML (artificial intelligence/ machine learning) healthcare applications, and built on Google Cloud technology, is now ready for customer testing. AIIP aims to empower the developer teams of healthcare organizations and startups in building scalable and compliant AI-powered medical imaging software products.

Focus on Connected Solutions

Bayer will highlight its focus on creating smarter workflows. Bayer’s Cortenic™ Connectivity platform highlights the importance of data, connectivity, and interoperability across the continuum of care.

New clinical data for investigational contrast agent gadoquatrane – scientific paper awarded with the Kuo York Chynn Neuroradiology Research Award

Gadoquatrane, Bayer’s investigational gadolinium-based contrast agent for MRI, is currently being investigated in Phase III studies There will be two scientific RSNA sessions highlighting new data about the compound.

Gadoquatrane: Pharmacokinetics in healthy volunteers and patients with CNS lesions in combination with MR imaging in comparison to gadobutrol support dose selection for the novel tetrameric GBCA

Abstract No. M7-SSNR06-1, Session No. M7-SSNR06

The presentation will focus on highlights of a scientific paper which will be honored with the prestigious Kuo York Chynn Neuroradiology Research Award, being given for the top-rated Neuroradiology scientific paper for 2024. The award will be presented to Bayer during the RSNA annual meeting.

Gadoquatrane: Dose-response assessment in MR angiography for the novel tetrameric macrocyclic GBCA in comparison to gadobutrol or gadoterate in a non-clinical and a clinical setting

Abstract No. S3A-SPNR-16, Session No. S3A-SPNR

Collaboration with Subtle Medical

Bayer is announcing a further extension with the global med tech company Subtle Medical. The companies have agreed to move forward with the development of an investigational AI software in combination with an investigational lower dose of a contrast agent.

About AI in Radiology

The overall global medical imaging AI field, with sales of more than USD 734 million in 2023, is expected to continue growing dynamically. With an estimated compounded annual growth rate of 21 percent, the market is forecast to reach USD 2 billion by 2028. Innovation powered by AI is needed more than ever. Aging populations and changing lifestyles are leading to an increase in chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular disease and cancer. Consequently, the demand for medical imaging to detect diseases, guide treatment decisions and support therapy planning is growing. AI comes with the value proposition of potentially aiding diagnosis and increasing the throughput of radiological examinations.

This is particularly important because time pressure and workload are contributing to the prevalence of burnout among radiologists. This situation is aggravated by the fact that there is a shortage of trained radiologists.

About Calantic Digital Solutions

Calantic Digital Solutions is an orchestrated platform of digital radiology AI-enabled applications that assist radiologists and their teams at critical steps within a patient’s journey. The vendor-neutral, cloud-hosted marketplace includes a growing number of applications designed to aid in prioritization, lesion detection and quantification, as well as apps that automate routine tasks and measurements, help improve radiology suites’ workflow, automate radiology reporting, report impressions, radiology patient follow-up, and interactive patient centered reports designed to free up time for radiologists and their teams, and improve the patient’s journey across the care continuum. The offering is orchestrated by body region and will include tools designed to help with thoracic, neurological, breast, prostate, cardiac and liver imaging, along with operational AI applications.

