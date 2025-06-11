Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

Focus on joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases

Current efforts focused on treatment options for specific forms of cardiovascular disease such as dilated cardiomyopathy

Phase I clinical study in healthy volunteers for development of new treatment for patients with atrial fibrillation recently initiated

Extended collaboration to further strengthen Bayer's precision cardiology pipeline

BERLIN & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer and the Broad Institute today announced that they have extended their research collaboration of 10 years by an additional five years, to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases. The expanded agreement will focus on joint precision cardiology target identification, leveraging the established human cardiomyocyte platform to rapidly validate observations, and discovery of novel therapeutic approaches.

Current efforts are directed to develop potential treatment options for patients with specific forms of cardiovascular disease such as dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), amongst others. DCM is a type of heart disease characterized by the enlargement of the heart's chambers, which leads to a decreased ability to pump blood effectively. This condition can result in heart failure and other complications if left untreated.1

Established in 2013, this longstanding collaboration combines the Broad Institute’s extensive expertise in genomics and biology with Bayer’s in-depth experience in small, chemically manufactured molecules and biologics drug discovery to advance drug discovery research for novel cardiovascular therapeutics. This strategic research alliance already has resulted in a number of joint publications and conference presentations, and it has paved the way for Bayer's announcement in May 2025 regarding the initiation of a Phase I study with its investigational highly selective G-protein-coupled inwardly rectifying potassium channel 4 (GIRK4) inhibitor which has a potential to help control the electrical activity of heart cells in patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib).

“We are constantly evaluating novel approaches to treat cardiovascular diseases that affect millions of people worldwide. Our shared commitment is to explore novel therapeutic targets and modalities in various cardiovascular and renal diseases to help deliver new treatment options to patients in need,” said Andrea Haegebarth, Ph.D., Global Head of Research and Early Development for Cardiovascular, Renal, and Immunology at Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division. “The first joint therapeutic project entered the clinic last month and we are excited to collaborate further with the esteemed scientists at the Broad Institute to identify and develop disease-modifying therapeutics treating underlying causes of cardiovascular diseases.”

“I am delighted to see Broad and Bayer continue this fruitful collaboration in cardiovascular research,” said Todd Golub, director and founding core member of the Broad Institute. “By working together, Broad and Bayer are able to make advances that neither organization could make on its own.”

Academic collaborations are integral to Bayer's research and development strategy, aimed at delivering innovative treatment solutions to patients, particularly in areas with significant unmet medical needs, such as cardiovascular health. Bayer’s strategic focus in cardiovascular research emphasizes precision drug development, facilitating the rapid identification of the most promising targets and commercially viable programs.

Bayer with its Bayer Research & Innovation Center (BRIC) is closely located to the Broad Institute in Kendall Square, Cambridge, MA. BRIC houses a center of precision oncology research as well as an experienced team of scientists focused on research and early development for developing precision cardiovascular, renal, and immunology therapeutics. BRIC is also home to Bayer Co.Lab Cambridge which is part of a pioneering global network of life science incubators focused on disruptive innovation and scientific breakthroughs.

Financial details have not been disclosed.

About Bayer’s Commitment in Cardiovascular Diseases

Bayer is a leader in cardiology and is advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments in cardiovascular (CV) diseases of high unmet medical need. The strategy is to unlock the strong potential of the future CV market by transforming Bayer’s portfolio into precision cardiology, addressing the high CV disease burden, and driving the long-term growth. Bayer’s portfolio already includes several innovative products as well as compounds in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company's products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2024, the Group employed around 93,000 people and had sales of 46.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

