BAXTER TO Present at Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will present at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025 on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Joel Grade, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through Sunday, December 7, 2025.

About Baxter

At Baxter, we are everywhere healthcare happens – and everywhere it is going, with essential solutions in the hospital, physician’s office and other sites of care. For nearly a century, our customers have counted on us as a vital and trusted partner. And every day, millions of patients and healthcare providers rely on our unmatched portfolio of connected solutions, medical devices, and advanced injectable technologies. Approximately, 38,000 Baxter team members live our enduring mission: to save and sustain lives. Together, we are redefining how care is delivered to make a greater impact today, tomorrow, and beyond. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

