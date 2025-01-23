SUBSCRIBE
Baxter to Host Fourth-Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors

January 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will host a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. To participate in this conference call please follow this link https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I2823858 to pre-register for the call and receive the call information.

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through Baxter’s website at www.baxter.com. The conference call will be recorded by Baxter and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Baxter’s permission.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used across patient homes, hospitals, physician offices and other sites of care. For more than 90 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, digital health solutions and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Media Contact
Steve Brett, (224) 948-5353
media@baxter.com

Investor Contact
Clare Trachtman, (224) 948-3020

Illinois Earnings Events
Baxter International, Inc.
