Bausch + Lomb Will Release Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 30

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, will release its third-quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. Bausch + Lomb will host a conference call and live webcast at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch + Lomb website prior to the start of the call.
Conference Call Details
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
|
Time:
|
8 a.m. ET
|
Webcast:
|
Participant Event Dial-in:
|
+1 (888) 506-0062 (North America)
+1 (973) 528-0011 (International)
|
Participant Access Code:
|
331072
|
Replay Dial-in:
|
+1 (877) 481-4010 (North America)
+1 (919) 882-2331 (International)
|
Replay Passcode:
|
49633 (replay available until November 13, 2024)
About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of approximately 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
© 2024 Bausch + Lomb.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Chris Clark
chris.clark@bausch.com
(848) 360-1100
Investor Contact:
George Gadkowski
george.gadkowski@bausch.com
(877) 354-3705 (toll free)