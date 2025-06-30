SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bausch + Lomb Will Release Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 30 and Hold Investor Day on Nov. 13

June 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, will release its second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The company will host a conference call and live webcast at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch + Lomb website prior to the start of the call.

Bausch + Lomb will hold an investor day on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, where the company will provide a business update and highlight its innovative product pipeline. Additional details will follow closer to the event.



Second-Quarter Conference Call Details

Date:

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

 

Time:

8 a.m. ET

 

Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2883/51714

 

Participant Event Dial-in:

+1 (888) 506-0062 (North America)

+1 (973) 528-0011 (International)

 

Participant Access Code:

155159

 

Replay Dial-in:

+1 (877) 481-4010 (North America)

+1 (919) 882-2331 (International)

 

Replay Passcode:

51714 (replay available until August 13, 2025)

About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of approximately 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,500 employees and a presence in approximately 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

© 2025 Bausch + Lomb.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Chris Clark
chris.clark@bausch.com
(848) 360-1100

Investor Contact:
George Gadkowski
george.gadkowski@bausch.com
(877) 354-3705 (toll free)

Canada Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: (From L) Joe Ross, Camille Bedrosian, Emil Kakkis and Heather McKenzie
Rare diseases
FDA Conditional Pathway Not Necessary, Rare Disease Experts Say, While Applauding Intent
June 24, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
From left to right: Jeff Quillen, Foley Hoag; Jim Cirenza, DNB Bank; Andrew Meadow, Health Innovation Capital; Greg Benning, Back Bay Life Science Advisors; Jonathan Gertler, Back Bay Life Science Advisors
Collaboration
Partner-Seeking Biotechs Find Plenty of Hands To Shake as BIO2025 Kicks Off
June 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
Practice-Changing Data, Innovative Modalities and China in Focus at #ASCO25
May 27, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac