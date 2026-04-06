Bausch + Lomb Announces New Scientific Data, Educational Events at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the presentation of new scientific data and events taking place during the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) annual meeting in Washington, D.C., April 10-13, 2026.

Forty-five presentations and posters will highlight the results of studies evaluating the company’s broad portfolio of products, including the ELIOS™ minimally-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) system*, enVista Envy™ Full Visual Range and enVista Aspire™ intraocular lenses (IOLs), MIEBO® (perfluorohexyloctane ophthalmic solution), ScoutPro® point-of-care osmolarity testing device, Stellaris Elite® Vision Enhancement System, TENEO™ Excimer Laser Platform and XIIDRA® (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5%.

Below is a complete list of events and presentations.

Events

Thursday April 9, 2026 (at Sightline at ASCRS)

Scale, Shift and Shareholder Value: How Ophthalmology Strategics are Rewriting the Playbook

8:35am ET; Westin Washington, D.C. Downtown

The Patient Will See You Now: Who Controls the Future of Communication – Patients, Physicians, Regulators or Industry?

7:00pm ET; Westin Washington, D.C. Downtown

Friday, April 10, 2026

The Art of Modern Cataract Surgery: Ocular Surface Health and Advanced IOL Selection

8:35am ET; Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood and Crab, 700 K Street, NW

Saturday April 11, 2026

COPHy: Live at ASCRS: The Controversies in Ophthalmology Inaugural Anterior Segment Debate

6:30am ET; Courtyard by Marriott Washington Downtown/Convention Center

Paper Presentations

“Assessing the Clinical Efficacy of a Full Visual Range IOL IM.” Hu E.

“A US Consumer Survey on Dry Eye Disease: Treatment, Misconceptions, and Daily Impact.” Mah et al.

“Clinical Evaluation of a Multi-Ingredient Oral Supplement: A Comparison of Studies in the US and India.” McCabe C.

“Clinical Outcomes of Transepithelial Photorefractive Keratectomy Compared with Standard Photorefractive Keratectomy: Long-Term Follow-up.” Ang B.

“Clinical Performance of Combined Excimer Laser Trabeculostomy and Cataract Surgery in Ocular Hypertension Patients.” McCabe C.

“Early Symptom Relief with Lifitegrast Ophthalmic Solution, 5.0% in Patients with Dry Eye Disease: Post Hoc Analysis of Two Randomized Trials.” Donnenfeld E.

“Effectiveness of an Excimer Laser Trabeculostomy Treatment in Patients with Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma Undergoing Cataract Surgery.” Gallardo M.

“Effects of Perfluorohexyloctane Ophthalmic Solution on Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease in Patients Undergoing Cataract Surgery.” Liang E.

“Evaluation of Onset of Activity of a Novel Preservative-Free Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution Formulation.” Toyos et al.

“Evaluation of Phacoemulsification Parameters Collected Utilizing Cloud-Based Database and Correlation with Clinical Outcomes.” Shultz et al

“Excimer Laser Trabeculostomy, with or without Phacoemulsification for the Treatment of Glaucoma: A Systematic Review of Meta-Analysis.” Toeteberg-Harms M.

“Hyperosmolarity Prevalence and Influence on Light Scatter in a Cataract Surgery Population.” Nijm L.

“Patient Characteristics and Clinical Practice Patterns in Inflammatory Dry Eye Disease: Real-World Insights.” Mercado C.

“Patient Outcomes and Clinical Experience with a Full Visual Range Non-Toric Intraocular Lens.” Muzychuk A.

“Patient-Reported Visual Symptoms and Spectacle Independence Following the Implantation of a Full Visual Range IOL.” Mahootchi A.

“Performance of an Enhanced Monofocal Toric Intraocular Lens in Patients Undergoing Cataract Surgery: Retrospective Real-World Study.” Patel et al.

“Preoperative Perfluorohexyloctane Ophthalmic Solution in Patients with Dry Eye Disease Undergoing Cataract Surgery: Refractive Outcomes.” Bacharach J.

“Real-World Adherence Patterns of Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution 0.024% in Medicare Patients with Comorbid Dry Eye Disease.” Sawhney et al.

“Real-World Association between Residual Refractive Error and Visual Outcomes with a Full Visual Range Intraocular Lens.” Muzychuk A.

“Real-World Experience with Lifitegrast Ophthalmic Solution in Patients with Dry Eye Disease.” Feulner L.

“Real-World Outcomes of Bilateral Implantation of a Full Visual Range Intraocular Lens in Cataract Patients.” Wong et al.

“Real-World Outcomes with Latanoprostene Bunod in North American Patients with Open-Angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension.” Singh P.

“Real-World Use of Preservative-Free Lubricating Eye Drops in Dry Eye Sufferers: Implications for the Ocular Surgeon.” Fondriest et al.

“Safety of an Excimer Laser Trabeculostomy Treatment in Patients with Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma Undergoing Cataract Surgery.” Sarkisian et al.

“Spectacle Independence and Patient-Reported Photic Phenomena Following the Implantation of an Enhanced Monofocal IOL: A Real-World Study.” Mahootchi A.

“Time Savings Using a Digital Workflow Compared with a Conventional Workflow for IOL Selection in the Private Practice Setting.” Parikh M.

“Utilization Patterns and Eyecare Practitioner Satisfaction with Latanoprostene Bunod: Retrospective Real-World Evidence Study.” Bacharach J.

“Visual Acuity and Defocus Curve Performance of an Enhanced Monofocal IOL in Patients Undergoing Cataract Surgery.” Donnenfeld E.

“Visual and Safety Outcomes of Cataract Surgery with a Full Visual Range Toric Intraocular Lens: Physician Experience Study”. Epitropoulos A.

“Visual Outcomes and Satisfaction after IOL Exchange with a Novel Full Visual Range IOL.” Wong et al.

Poster Presentations

“A Real-World, Patient-Reported Assessment of a Preservative-Free Lubricating Eye Drop in Dry Eye Sufferers.” Shoshany et al.

“Assessment of Optical Performance, Quality of Vision of a New Diffractive Apodized Full Visual Range Intraocular Lens.” Moreira et al.

“Clinical Performance of a Full Visual Range Intraocular Lens with MIGS in Mild Glaucoma Patients after Combined Surgery.” Harasymowycz E.

“Combined Bench and Clinical Evaluation of Phacoemulsification Efficiency Across Two Surgical Platforms.” Shultz et al.

“Comparison of Corneal Incision Temperature During Cataract Surgery at High and Low Ultrasound Frequencies.” Page et al.

“Continued Evaluation of the Visual and Refractive Outcomes of LASIK Through 9 Months: A Retrospective Chart Review.” Waring G.

“Evaluation of Clinical Outcomes in Patients Implanted with a Full Visual Range Toric Intraocular Lens Undergoing Femto Cataract Surgery.” Stephenson D.

“Exploring Clinician and Patient Perceptions of the Use of a Nutritional Supplement for Dry Eye Disease.” Toyos et al.

“Patient Characteristics and Clinical Practice Patterns in Inflammatory Dry Eye Disease: Real-World Insights.” Mercado et al.

“Patient-Reported Outcomes Following Bilateral Implantation of an Enhanced Monofocal IOL.” Dackowski E.

“Performance of an Enhanced Monofocal Intraocular Lens in Patients Undergoing Cataract Surgery: Retrospective Real-World Study.” Patterson et al.

“Real-World Case Series: Performance of a Non-Toric Enhanced Monofocal Intraocular Lens in Patients Undergoing Cataract Surgery.” Mercado C.

“Retrospective Real-World Assessment of a Full Visual Range Intraocular Lens in Patients After Cataract Surgery.” Plauche W.

“Tear Osmolarity as a Diagnostic Tool for Dry Eye Disease.” Cartes et al.

“Treatment of Dry Eye Disease with Lifitegrast: Real-World Insights from Electronic Health Records and Pharmacy Claims Data.” Mah et al.

*The ELIOS Procedure is in development and is not available for sale in the United States.

enVista Envy toric and non-toric IOL Indications and Important Safety Information

Indications

The enVista Envy hydrophobic acrylic IOL is indicated for primary implantation in the capsular bag of the eye in adult patients for visual correction of aphakia with less than or equal to 1.0 D preoperative corneal astigmatism following removal of a cataractous lens to mitigate the effects of presbyopia by providing improved intermediate and near visual acuity, while maintaining comparable distance visual acuity to an aspheric monofocal IOL.

The enVista Envy toric hydrophobic acrylic IOL is indicated for primary implantation in the capsular bag of the eye in adult patients for visual correction of aphakia and corneal astigmatism following removal of a cataractous lens to mitigate the effects of presbyopia by providing improved intermediate and near visual acuity, while maintaining comparable distance visual acuity to an aspheric monofocal IOL.

Warnings/Precautions

Physicians should weigh the potential risk/benefit ratio before implanting the enVista Envy lens under any of the circumstances or conditions outlined in the Instructions for Use labeling. Some visual disturbances may be expected due to the superposition of focused and unfocused multiple images. These may include some perceptions of halos or radial lines around point sources of light (starbursts) under nighttime conditions, glare, double vision, haziness and blurred vision. It is expected that, in a small percentage of patients, the observation of such phenomena will be annoying and may be perceived as a hindrance, particularly in low illumination conditions such as nighttime driving. As with other trifocal IOLs, there is a possibility that visual disturbances may be significant enough that the patient will request explant of the IOL. A reduction in contrast sensitivity as compared to a monofocal IOL may be experienced by some patients, therefore, patients implanted with trifocal IOLs should exercise caution when driving at night or in low light or poor visibility conditions. Care should be taken to achieve IOL centration as IOL decentration may result in patients experiencing visual disturbances or suboptimal vision under certain lighting conditions. The surgeon must target emmetropia to achieve optimal visual performance. Patients should be advised that unexpected outcomes could lead to continued spectacle dependence or the need for secondary surgical intervention (e.g., intraocular lens replacement or repositioning). Please provide a copy of the Patient Information Brochure, which can be found at www.bausch.com/IFU. Posterior capsule opacification (PCO) may significantly affect the vision of patients with multifocal IOLs earlier in its progression than patients with monofocal IOLs. This may be due to the reduced contrast sensitivity observed with multifocal IOLs.

Additional Precautions for Toric IOLs: The enVista Envy Toric IOL has not been evaluated in a clinical study. In general, astigmatism that is corrected with a higher cylinder power IOL can result in clinically significant residual astigmatism. The effect of residual astigmatism at distance, intermediate, and near was evaluated in a clinical study of patients who had been implanted with non-toric enVista Envy IOLs and were induced with cylinder power to simulate various levels of residual astigmatism. If a secondary surgical intervention is necessary to reposition the IOL, explantation should be considered as some patients may have recurrent or persistent issues related to rotational instability and misalignment.

CAUTION: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

ATTENTION: See the Directions for Use for a complete listing of indications and important safety information.

enVista Aspire hydrophobic acrylic IOL Indications and Important Safety Information

Indications: The enVista Aspire™ hydrophobic acrylic IOL (non-preloaded model EA) is indicated for primary implantation in the capsular bag of the eye in adult patients for the visual correction of aphakia following removal of a cataractous lens.

Device Description: The Aspire IOL uses an optical modification of the posterior aspheric surface to create a small continuous increase in IOL power within the central 1.5 mm diameter to slightly extend the depth of focus. However, clinically meaningful extension of the depth of focus has not been demonstrated in clinical trials.

Warnings

As with any surgical procedure, there is risk involved. Physicians considering IOL implantation under any of the following circumstances should weigh the potential risk/benefit ratio: (1) Recurrent severe anterior or posterior segment inflammation or uveitis; (2) Patients in whom the IOL may affect the ability to observe, diagnose, or treat posterior segment diseases; (3) Surgical difficulties at the time of cataract extraction, which might increase the potential for complications (e.g., persistent bleeding, significant iris damage, uncontrolled positive pressure, or significant vitreous prolapse or loss); (4) A distorted eye due to previous trauma or developmental defect in which appropriate support of the IOL is not possible; (5) Circumstances that would result in damage to the endothelium during implantation; (6) Suspected microbial infection; (7) Patients in whom neither the posterior capsule nor zonules are intact enough to provide support.

Precautions

Neither the safety and effectiveness, nor the effects of the Aspire IOL optical design on depth of focus, contrast sensitivity, and subjective visual disturbances (glare, halo, etc.) have been evaluated clinically. MTF testing of the Aspire IOL optical design (used in model ETA) may aid the surgeon in understanding the theoretical image quality expected with the Aspire IOL compared to the enVista monofocal IOL MX60E. However, these do not fully assess all aspects of clinical difficulties under all conditions. Surgeons must weigh the potential benefits of the modified optical design of the Aspire IOL (model ETA) against the potential for risks associated with a degradation in vision quality and the lack of clinical data to characterize the impact of the Aspire IOL optical design on contrast sensitivity and subjective visual disturbance. These considerations may be especially relevant to patients with certain pre-existing ocular conditions (prior corneal refractive surgery, irregular corneal astigmatism, severe corneal dystrophy, macular disease, optic nerve atrophy, etc.) or intraoperative conditions (posterior capsular rupture, complications in which the IOL stability could be compromised, inability to place IOL in capsular bag, etc). The safety and effectiveness of the IOL have not been substantiated in patients with pre-existing ocular conditions and intraoperative complications. Careful preoperative evaluation and sound clinical judgment should be used by the surgeon to decide the benefit/risk ratio before implanting an IOL in a patient with one or more of these conditions. Physicians considering IOL implantation in such patients should explore the use of alternative methods of aphakic correction and consider IOL implantation only if alternatives are deemed unsatisfactory in meeting the needs of the patient. Patients with preoperative problems, such as corneal endothelial disease, abnormal cornea, macular degeneration, retinal degeneration, glaucoma, and chronic drug miosis may not achieve the visual acuity of patients without such problems. The physician must determine the benefits to be derived from IOL implantation when such conditions exist.

Adverse Events: As with any surgical procedure, there is risk involved. Potential complications accompanying cataract or implant surgery may include, but are not limited to the following: corneal endothelial damage, infection (endophthalmitis), retinal detachment, vitritis, cystoid macular edema, corneal edema, pupillary block, cyclitic membrane, iris prolapse, hypopyon transient or persistent glaucoma, and secondary surgical intervention. Secondary surgical interventions include but are not limited to: lens repositioning, lens replacement, vitreous aspiration or iridectomy for pupillary block, wound leak repair, and retinal detachment repair.

CAUTION: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

ATTENTION: This is not all you need to know. Please refer to the Directions For Use labeling for a complete listing of indications, full risk and safety information, clinical study information, etc.

MIEBO Indications and Important Safety Information

Indication

MIEBO® (perfluorohexyloctane ophthalmic solution) is indicated for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Important Safety Information

MIEBO is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to perfluorohexyloctane

MIEBO should not be administered while wearing contact lenses. Contact lenses should be removed before use and for at least 30 minutes after administration of MIEBO

Instruct patients to instill one drop of MIEBO into each eye four times daily

The safety and efficacy in pediatric patients below the age of 18 have not been established

In pivotal trials, the most common ocular adverse reaction was blurred vision (1% to 3% of patients reported blurred vision and conjunctival redness)

Click here for full Prescribing Information for MIEBO.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Indications and Important Safety Information for ScoutPro Osmolarity System

Indications: The ScoutPro Osmolarity System is an automated device intended to quantitatively measure the osmolarity of human tears to aid in the diagnosis of dry eye disease, in patients suspected of having dry eye disease in conjunction with other methods of clinical evaluation.

Contraindications: Do not collect tear fluid from a patient within two hours of medicinal eye drop use or use of topical medications. Do not collect or store tear fluid samples for transport or testing at a later time. Do not collect tear fluid after ocular surface staining. Do not collect tear fluid within 15 minutes of use of anesthetic or mydriatic (dilating) eye drops or after other invasive ocular diagnostic testing. Do not collect tear fluid within 15 minutes after a slit lamp examination. Do not collect tear fluid within 15 minutes from a patient who has been crying.

The ScoutPro Osmolarity System (ScoutPro) is a CLIA Waived test system for human tears. Each laboratory or testing site using the ScoutPro must have a CLIA Certificate of Waiver before starting testing.

The ScoutPro is designed for stability, reliability, and safety, and it has been developed, manufactured, and marketed under a quality management system certified to ISO 13485 (2012).

CAUTION: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

ATTENTION: This is not all you need to know. Please refer to the User Manual for a complete listing of indications, contraindications, precautions, and use information.

Stellaris Elite and Accessories Important Safety Information

Indications

The Bausch + Lomb Stellaris Elite® vision enhancement system is intended for the emulsification and removal of cataracts, anterior and posterior segment vitrectomy. The system is designed for use in both anterior and posterior segment surgeries. It provides capabilities for phacoemulsification, coaxial and bimanual irrigation/aspiration, bipolar coagulation, vitrectomy, viscous fluid injection/removal and air/fluid exchange operations. The Stellaris Elite® Vision Enhancement System configured with the laser module is additionally intended for retinal photocoagulation and laser trabeculoplasty.

Contraindications

All Systems: Use of accessories not designated by Bausch + Lomb for use with this equipment may result in serious permanent patient injury, adverse surgical outcome, or damage to the equipment.

Systems with Laser Module: Photocoagulation is not indicated for patients without pigmentation (albino eyes). In addition, Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope (LIO) is not indicated for cases involving laser photocoagulation within the arcades.

Warnings

All Systems: Implantable defibrillators present a risk of injury if triggered by a fibrillatory event during intraocular surgery. Electromagnetic interaction between the phacoemulsification (phaco) handpiece and an implanted cardiac pacemaker is unlikely but cannot be ruled out.

Systems with Laser Module: All support personnel who are present during laser treatment must wear appropriate laser protective eyewear. DO NOT look directly into the aiming or treatment laser beam. Use of unapproved delivery devices may cause inaccurate laser delivery which could result in serious permanent patient injury.



General Cautions for Single Use Accessories:

Do not re-sterilize or reuse any single use accessories.

Do not use if package integrity / sterile barrier has been breached or compromised.

Do not use or attempt to repair damaged single use products.

This is not all you need to know. Systems with Laser Module: Misuse of the laser system may lead to dangerous situations and severe injuries. All Systems: See the appropriate Operator Manual for detailed directions, proper use, and full risk and safety information. See individual product instructions for use for detailed information on the use of the VITESSE® Handpiece, vitrectomy packs and cutters, and the FREEFLOW™ infusion line.

CAUTION: Federal (U.S.) Law restricts these devices to sale, by or on the order of a physician.

Important Safety Information for Technolas Teneo 317 Model 2 System

Indications for Use. The Technolas Teneo 317 Model 2 is indicated for laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) in: (1) Patients for the reduction or elimination of myopic astigmatism up to -10.00 D MRSE, with sphere between -1.00 D to -10.00 D and cylinder between 0.00 and -3.00 D; (2) Patients who are 22 years of age or older; (3) Patients must have a stable refraction in the last 12 months, as documented by previous clinical recordings, i.e., the spherical and cylindrical portions of the manifest distance refraction have not progressed at a rate of more than 0.50 D per year prior to the baseline examination in the eye(s) to be treated.

WARNING. Danger of injury due to failure to observe the patient selection criteria! Failure to observe the contraindications and potential adverse effects may result in serious permanent patient injury. The usage of the laser system is limited to a specific field of applications. Observe the contraindications and potential adverse effects listed in the User Manual before selecting a patient and starting any treatment.

Contraindications. Contraindications of the Technolas Teneo 317 Model 2 include patients: (1) with any type of active connective tissue disease or autoimmune disease; (2) with signs of keratoconus, abnormal corneal topography, and degenerations of the structure of the cornea (including but not limited to pellucid marginal degeneration); (3) with significant dry eyes (severe Dry Eye Syndrome). If patients have severely dry eyes, LASIK may increase the dryness. This may or may not go away. Severe eye dryness may delay healing of the flap or interfere with the surface of the eye after surgery. It may result in poor vision after LASIK; (4) for whom the combination of their baseline corneal thickness and the planned operative parameters for the LASIK procedure would result in less than 250µ of residual corneal thickness from corneal endothelium; (5) with uncontrolled diabetes; (6) with uncontrolled glaucoma; (7) with active eye infections or active inflammation: (8) with recent herpes eye infection or problems resulting from past infections; (9) with known sensitivity to medications used for standard LASIK surgery.

Media Contact:

Caryn Marshall

caryn.marshall@bausch.com

(908) 493-1381