Bausch + Lomb Announces 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the election of the 10 directors nominated at its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held on May 20, 2026. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name For Against Broker Non-Votes Eduardo Alfonso, M.D. 331,573,622 4,244,069 11,452,072 Nathalie Bernier 331,522,655 4,295,036 11,452,072 Steven H. Collis 331,575,559 4,242,132 11,452,072 Sarah B. Kavanagh 331,548,740 4,268,951 11,452,072 Karen L. Ling 331,533,402 4,284,289 11,452,072 John A. Paulson 331,537,843 4,279,848 11,452,072 Russel C. Robertson 331,561,696 4,255,995 11,452,072 Thomas W. Ross, Sr. 331,556,884 4,260,807 11,452,072 Brenton L. Saunders 331,476,725 4,340,966 11,452,072 Andrew C. von Eschenbach, M.D. 331,499,049 4,318,642 11,452,072

At the Annual Meeting, shareholders also approved, in a non-binding advisory vote, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers and appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company's 2027 annual meeting of shareholders.

The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile and on the Company’s website at www.bausch.com.

About Bausch + Lomb

Our mission is simple – we help people see better to live better, all over the world. For nearly two centuries we’ve evolved with the changing needs of patients and customers, and our commitment to innovation and improving the standard of care in eye health has never been stronger. From contact lenses to prescription products, over-the-counter options, surgical devices and more, we’re turning bold ideas into better outcomes through passion, perseverance and purpose. Learn more at www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

© 2026 Bausch + Lomb

Media:

Chris Clark

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(848) 360-1100

Investor:

George Gadkowski

george.gadkowski@bausch.com

(877) 354-3705 (toll free)

(908) 927-0735