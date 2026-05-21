Bausch + Lomb Announces 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the election of the 10 directors nominated at its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held on May 20, 2026. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:
Name
For
Against
Broker Non-Votes
Eduardo Alfonso, M.D.
331,573,622
4,244,069
11,452,072
Nathalie Bernier
331,522,655
4,295,036
11,452,072
Steven H. Collis
331,575,559
4,242,132
11,452,072
Sarah B. Kavanagh
331,548,740
4,268,951
11,452,072
Karen L. Ling
331,533,402
4,284,289
11,452,072
John A. Paulson
331,537,843
4,279,848
11,452,072
Russel C. Robertson
331,561,696
4,255,995
11,452,072
Thomas W. Ross, Sr.
331,556,884
4,260,807
11,452,072
Brenton L. Saunders
331,476,725
4,340,966
11,452,072
Andrew C. von Eschenbach, M.D.
331,499,049
4,318,642
11,452,072
At the Annual Meeting, shareholders also approved, in a non-binding advisory vote, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers and appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company's 2027 annual meeting of shareholders.
The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile and on the Company’s website at www.bausch.com.
About Bausch + Lomb
Our mission is simple – we help people see better to live better, all over the world. For nearly two centuries we’ve evolved with the changing needs of patients and customers, and our commitment to innovation and improving the standard of care in eye health has never been stronger. From contact lenses to prescription products, over-the-counter options, surgical devices and more, we’re turning bold ideas into better outcomes through passion, perseverance and purpose. Learn more at www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.
© 2026 Bausch + Lomb
Contacts
Media:
Chris Clark
chris.clark@bausch.com
(848) 360-1100
Investor:
George Gadkowski
george.gadkowski@bausch.com
(877) 354-3705 (toll free)
(908) 927-0735