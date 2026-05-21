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Press Releases

Bausch + Lomb Announces 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

May 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the election of the 10 directors nominated at its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held on May 20, 2026. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:



Name

For

Against

Broker Non-Votes

Eduardo Alfonso, M.D.

331,573,622

4,244,069

11,452,072

Nathalie Bernier

331,522,655

4,295,036

11,452,072

Steven H. Collis

331,575,559

4,242,132

11,452,072

Sarah B. Kavanagh

331,548,740

4,268,951

11,452,072

Karen L. Ling

331,533,402

4,284,289

11,452,072

John A. Paulson

331,537,843

4,279,848

11,452,072

Russel C. Robertson

331,561,696

4,255,995

11,452,072

Thomas W. Ross, Sr.

331,556,884

4,260,807

11,452,072

Brenton L. Saunders

331,476,725

4,340,966

11,452,072

Andrew C. von Eschenbach, M.D.

331,499,049

4,318,642

11,452,072

At the Annual Meeting, shareholders also approved, in a non-binding advisory vote, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers and appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company's 2027 annual meeting of shareholders.

The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile and on the Company’s website at www.bausch.com.

About Bausch + Lomb

Our mission is simple – we help people see better to live better, all over the world. For nearly two centuries we’ve evolved with the changing needs of patients and customers, and our commitment to innovation and improving the standard of care in eye health has never been stronger. From contact lenses to prescription products, over-the-counter options, surgical devices and more, we’re turning bold ideas into better outcomes through passion, perseverance and purpose. Learn more at www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

© 2026 Bausch + Lomb


Contacts

Media:
Chris Clark
chris.clark@bausch.com
(848) 360-1100

Investor:
George Gadkowski
george.gadkowski@bausch.com
(877) 354-3705 (toll free)
(908) 927-0735

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