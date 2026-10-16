Battelle Extends Longstanding CDC Partnership with New Public Health Data and Mission Support Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle today announced two significant awards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reinforcing the organization's longstanding partnership in advancing public health through data, analytics, science, and mission support services.

Battelle was awarded a five-year, $12.3 million contract to provide information systems and technical data support for CDC's National Environmental Public Health (NEPH) Tracking Network, a critical resource that integrates environmental and health data to help communities identify and address public health risks. Battelle has supported the Tracking Network since 2008, serving as a key partner in advancing its goals.

In addition, Battelle has been named an awardee under the CDC Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) Public Health Mission Support Services Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), a five-year, multiple-award vehicle with a ceiling value of $25 million that supports ATSDR's mission to protect communities from harmful environmental exposures and public health threats.

These awards build on decades of collaboration between Battelle and CDC, during which Battelle has supported some of the nation's most important public health initiatives through epidemiology, data science, health informatics, environmental health research, laboratory sciences, and public health program implementation.

"These awards reflect the trust CDC continues to place in Battelle's ability to translate complex scientific and public health challenges into actionable solutions that improve health outcomes," said Denise Johnson, Vice President, Health Research and Analytics at Battelle. "For decades, Battelle has partnered with CDC to strengthen public health infrastructure, advance data-driven decision making, and support programs that protect the health and well-being of communities across the country. We are honored to continue that mission through both the NEPH Tracking Network and ATSDR public health support programs."

The CDC's National Environmental Public Health Tracking Network helps connect environmental hazard, exposure, and health data from federal, state, and local sources, enabling public health professionals, researchers, and policymakers to better understand relationships between environmental factors and health outcomes and allow them to drive public health actions. Under the contract, Battelle will provide information systems support, technical data services, coordination, and analytical capabilities that help ensure the continued effectiveness and accessibility of this national public health resource.

"Environmental public health challenges increasingly require sophisticated data integration, analytics, and collaboration across multiple stakeholders," said Brandon DeHart, Project Director for the NEPH Tracking Network at Battelle. "Our team is excited to support CDC in maintaining and enhancing a platform that empowers public health professionals to identify emerging risks, respond more effectively, and make evidence-based decisions that protect communities nationwide."

Through the ATSDR BPA, Battelle will be eligible to provide a broad range of public health mission support services that help evaluate environmental exposures and their potential health impacts; conduct public health assessments and health studies and translate scientific evidence into practical public health action.

About Battelle

Battelle turns science and technology into impact. Combining scientific expertise, technology innovation and operational excellence, the organization solves critical challenges in national security, health, energy, environment and infrastructure. Its capabilities span biology, chemistry, advanced materials and engineering, enabling breakthrough ideas to move from the lab to the real world. Through management of eight U.S. national laboratories and one Canadian national laboratory, and operation of national-scale research programs, Battelle brings together discovery, scale and execution to deliver lasting impact. As a charitable trust, Battelle invests in communities and high-quality STEM programs that help develop the next generation workforce. Learn more at www.battelle.org.

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org. or Amanda Ensinger at (614) 424-4087 or ensinger@battelle.org.