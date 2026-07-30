Basking Biosciences Announces Publication Showing BB-031 Restores Blood Flow in a Microfluidic Model of Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Basking Biosciences (Basking), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a first-in-class, targeted, reversible thrombolytic therapy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS), today announced the publication of preclinical research in Communications Biology, a Nature Portfolio journal. The study shows that its lead candidate, BB-031, restores blood flow in a microfluidic model of arterial occlusion using blood samples from AIS patients by selectively inhibiting von Willebrand Factor (vWF), a key mediator of clot initiation, growth and stabilization. The research was led by scientists at the University of Pittsburgh and The Ohio State University.

The study evaluated how BB-031 reopens vessels and compared its performance with the two approved fibrinolytics, alteplase (tPA) and tenecteplase (TNK). In the model, fully occlusive, platelet-rich clots were formed under arterial flow conditions, allowed to mature for up to six hours, and then treated. Results showed that BB-031 restored blood flow through occluded channels more effectively than both alteplase and tenecteplase, including clots that had matured for three to six hours. BB-031 also worked by preventing vWF from recruiting new platelets to the clot surface, a process that continually reinforces platelet-rich arterial clots and makes them resistant to current fibrinolytics.

"The model allowed us to see what may be happening to arterial clots in prolonged settings, providing a closer analog to clinical reality. This advance allowed us to better interrogate the potential advantages of a vWF-targeting strategy, complementing our earlier studies," said Susan M. Shea, M.S.M.E., Ph.D., Assistant Professor in the Trauma and Transfusion Medicine Research Center, Department of Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh and senior author on the study.

Blood samples from AIS patients showed restored blood flow with BB-031 compared with the vehicle. Importantly, clots formed in the model reproduced the clot composition reported in human samples from patients who have undergone endovascular thrombectomy (EVT). These include fibrin, platelets, and vWF, supporting the model as a relevant system for studying arterial thrombosis and treatment.

"These findings show that BB-031 restores blood flow in an occlusive thrombus after a clot has already formed and matured," said Shahid M. Nimjee, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, chief scientific officer and stroke clinical lead of Basking Biosciences. "Von Willebrand Factor continually recruits platelets that reinforce arterial clots, thereby engendering resistance to current therapies. By selectively inhibiting vWF, BB-031 stops that reinforcement and allows blood flow to return, even when treatment is administered hours after the occlusion forms. This gives us clear insight into how BB-031 works in human clot formation and strengthens the rationale for our clinical program in acute ischemic stroke."

Stroke remains one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. Fibrinolytics, the pharmacological standard of care since 1996, are limited by a narrow 3- to 4.5-hour treatment window and a serious bleeding risk. Mechanical thrombectomy, adopted globally in 2015, can extend treatment up to 24 hours, but it is available only in specialized centers. Current literature supports limiting it to patients who present with large vessel occlusion stroke. BB-031 offers a different approach. It selectively and reversibly inhibits vWF and can be paired with BB-025, a direct-acting reversal agent designed to rapidly restore normal hemostasis within minutes, if needed, enabling potential urgent surgical intervention in the event of bleeding.

"This publication adds important mechanistic evidence to our program, and it is encouraging to see our approach validated in blood samples from stroke patients," said Julia C. Owens, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Basking Biosciences. "Findings like these strengthen our conviction as we advance BB-031 through our Phase 2 RAISE trial and work toward a treatment that could reach many stroke patients who do not currently receive acute treatment."

The Phase 2 RAISE trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, dose-finding study evaluating BB-031 versus placebo in patients with AIS who present within 24 hours of symptom onset. The trial includes two parts. Part A was completed in 2025. Part B will enroll approximately 180 patients. The trial is being conducted at sites across North America and Australia, with additional site activation planned. The full manuscript, titled "Von Willebrand factor A1 blockade prevents platelet-mediated sustained occlusion for the treatment of arterial thrombosis," is available at https://www.nature.com/articles/s42003-026-10616-y

About BB-031



BB-031 is an investigational RNA aptamer designed to selectively inhibit von Willebrand Factor (vWF), a central mediator of clot initiation, growth and stabilization. By targeting vWF with high affinity and selectivity, BB-031 is intended to enable potent inhibition of this key element of clot stabilization, resulting in rapid restoration of blood flow that could extend the treatment window and broaden treatment opportunities for patients with acute ischemic stroke (AIS). In the event of bleeding or the need for urgent surgical intervention, BB-025 can be administered to neutralize BB-031.

About BB-025



BB-025 is an investigational, rapid-acting oligonucleotide reversal agent that specifically binds to BB-031. Administered as a single intravenous bolus, BB-025 is designed to rapidly and durably reverse BB-031's thrombolytic activity. By delivering immediate, durable neutralization of BB-031, BB-025 is being developed to provide clinicians with a built-in safety mechanism that can reverse BB-031's thrombolytic activity in the event of bleeding or the need for urgent surgical intervention.

About Acute Ischemic Stroke



Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) is the leading cause of combined mortality and morbidity worldwide, accounting for 87 percent of all strokes. According to the World Health Organization, 15 million people suffer a stroke each year, resulting in more than 5 million deaths. Currently available therapies, including intravenous thrombolytics and mechanical thrombectomy, reach no more than 20 percent of patients, even in the best stroke centers.

About Basking Biosciences



Basking Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to changing the way potentially life-threatening blood clots are treated. Its novel therapies are designed to significantly improve safety and efficacy, broadening access to many more patients. The company's lead candidate, BB-031, is the first rapid-onset, short-acting thrombolytic therapy with a direct-acting reversal agent, currently in development for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke. By selectively inhibiting von Willebrand Factor (vWF), a central mediator of clot initiation, growth, and stabilization, BB-031 delivers potent, targeted thrombolytic activity that, together with its reversal agent BB-025, could enable more patients to receive timely, life-saving treatment after stroke. For more information, visit www.baskingbiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Basking Biosciences Inc.