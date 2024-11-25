Baird Medical Sponsored and Showcased Microwave Ablation (MWA) Technology at the 7th Thyroid Disease Forum in China

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical (NASDAQ: BDMD), a global leader in minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, proudly sponsored and participated in the 2024 7th Thyroid Disease Standardized Diagnosis and Treatment Forum and Guangdong Pharmaceutical Society Thyroid Specialist Committee Annual Meeting, held in Guangzhou, China.

This prestigious forum, hosted by the Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital and organized by leading medical and pharmaceutical associations in Guangdong, brought together top experts and healthcare professionals to advance standardized treatment protocols for thyroid diseases. Recognized as a premier platform for academic exchange and technological innovation, the event provided an invaluable opportunity to explore the latest advancements in thyroid care.

As a sponsor, Baird Medical presented its advanced microwave ablation technology, designed to provide precise, efficient, and minimally invasive options for thyroid treatments. Attendees had the opportunity to learn about Baird’s innovations, which enable larger ablation zones and shorter treatment times, setting a new standard for minimally invasive procedures.

“Baird Medical is thrilled to sponsor and contribute to this highly respected forum, which underscores our dedication to advancing cutting-edge solutions for thyroid disease management,” said Haimei Wu, Chairwoman of Baird Medical. “Through our participation, we aim to support medical professionals with the tools and expertise needed to improve patient outcomes globally.”

The forum also enabled Baird Medical to engage in meaningful discussions with leading experts, enhance collaborations, and highlight its commitment to expanding the reach of innovative treatments both within China and globally. Sponsoring this influential event further solidifies Baird Medical’s position as a leader in the field of minimally invasive treatments for thyroid diseases.

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a leading provider of minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, offering advanced treatment solutions for conditions such as thyroid nodules, breast disease, uterine fibroids, and liver cancer. A publicly traded company on NASDAQ, Baird Medical is dedicated to enhancing patient care through precision, efficiency, and safety in its innovative medical devices. For more information, please visit https://bairdmed.com/

