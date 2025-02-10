Baird Medical Advances MWA Training with Expert-Led Course at Columbia Thyroid Center

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD) (“Baird Medical” or the “Company”), a leader in microwave ablation (MWA) technology, remains committed to advancing physician education and recently supported Dr. Hosai Todd-Hesham’s participation in a specialized MWA training program at the Columbia Thyroid Center in New York City.

Led by Dr. Jennifer Kuo, Director of the Interventional Endocrinology Program and Program Director of the Endocrine Surgery Fellowship at Columbia University’s Department of Surgery, the two-day course provided in-depth instruction on MWA techniques, procedural safety, and clinical applications. The program attracted physicians from the United States and Mexico, including Dr. Hosai Todd-Hesham, an Otolaryngology specialist from Maryland ENT Associates, and Dr. Camilo González Velázquez, Associate Professor and Endocrinologist at Hospital Universitario Dr. José E. González.

During the hands-on training session, Dr. Hesham, under the expert guidance of Dr. Kuo, performed simulated procedures using a thyroid model. She focused on mastering device operation, enhancing ablation precision, and making real-time procedural adjustments. This structured training allowed her to systematically refine her expertise in thyroid MWA, further strengthening her skills in minimally invasive techniques.

The live case observation session proved highly beneficial for the participating physicians. Through three procedures, they gained deeper insights into MWA’s preoperative planning, intraoperative techniques, and postoperative patient management. The practical nature of the training received high praise from attendees. Dr. Hesham described the experience as a solid foundation that enhanced her confidence and interest in microwave ablation technology. Dr. Velázquez emphasized the irreplaceable value of hands-on clinical experience, noting that many procedural nuances extend beyond textbook knowledge. One notable case involved the ablation of a 5cm thyroid nodule, where the patient experienced significant symptom relief and a smooth recovery, further demonstrating MWA’s precision and minimally invasive advantages in treating larger nodules.

As a pioneer in microwave ablation, Baird Medical is dedicated to accelerating the adoption of innovative, minimally invasive treatments through specialized training and collaboration. By expanding its global MWA education network, the Company aims to provide physicians with standardized and comprehensive training to enhance procedural expertise. Through these efforts, Baird Medical empowers more doctors to deliver safer, more effective treatments, improving outcomes and quality of life for patients worldwide.

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a leading provider of minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, offering advanced treatment solutions for conditions such as thyroid nodules, breast disease, uterine fibroids, and liver cancer. A publicly traded company on NASDAQ, Baird Medical is dedicated to enhancing patient care through precision, efficiency, and safety in its innovative medical devices. For more information, please visit https://bairdmed.com/

