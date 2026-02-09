Ayrmid Appoints ACA Pharma as Exclusive Distributor for Omisirge(R) across Greater China and Southeast Asia

ACA Pharma granted exclusive rights to register and distribute Omisirge across 15 markets, covering both FDA-approved Omisirge indications

Ayrmid, Ltd. ("Ayrmid" or the "Company"), the parent company of Gamida Cell Inc., today announced that it has appointed ACA Pharma as its exclusive distributor for Omisirge (Omidubicel-onlv) and granted ACA Pharma exclusive rights to seek registration and to distribute Omisirge across the following jurisdictions: Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, Mongolia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Timor-Leste.

Under the terms of the agreement, ACA Pharma will hold exclusive rights to register and distribute Omisirge across the Territory; the parties will prioritize specific jurisdictions for regulatory and launch planning based on local requirements and commercial considerations. Initial efforts may focus on lighthouse centers in Macau and Singapore, with additional jurisdictions assessed over time.

Dr. Joe Wiley, CEO and Chairman of Ayrmidcommented: "This agreement represents continued progress as we expand access for patients in existing and new territories. Omisirge represents an important advancement in cell therapy and we look forward to working with the team at ACA as we continue to advance our innovative therapies to help patients with serious unmet medical needs."

Mike Zhou, CEO of ACA Pharmacommented:"This appointment reflects a shared commitment to responsibly expanding access to Omisirge for appropriate patients across Greater China and Southeast Asia. ACA Pharma's platform is built for complex specialty products-combining regulatory execution, hospital launch capability, and end-to-end distribution-while maintaining the highest standards for quality and patient safety."

About Omisirge

Omisirge is a nicotinamide-modified allogeneic hematopoietic progenitor cell therapy derived from cord blood. Omisirge is approved in the United States for: (1) adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older with hematologic malignancies planned for umbilical cord blood transplantation following myeloablative conditioning to reduce time to neutrophil recovery and incidence of infection; and (2) adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with severe aplastic anemia following reduced-intensity conditioning.

About Ayrmid Ltd. and Gamida Cell

Ayrmid Ltd. is the parent company of Gamida Cell Inc., a pioneering cell therapy company developing novel treatments designed to turn cells into powerful therapeutics. Gamida Cell Inc. currently has two FDA approved products on the market in the US, namely Omisirge® (please see the current full Prescribing Information, including boxed warning, here) and APHEXDA® (please see the current full Prescribing Information here). Gamida Cell operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Ayrmid Limited, a UK entity. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Contacts: Media, Investors / Business Development: bd@ayrmid.com

About ACA Pharma

Founded in 1997, ACA Pharma is a U.S.-headquartered company specializing in fast-track registrations, early access programs, and end-to-end commercialization for innovative medicines and medical devices worldwide. The company is best known for its Macau Fast-Track platform for medicines and Hong Kong Fast-Track pathway for advanced devices, which can enable market entry in as little as 30-90 days in Macau and approximately three months in Hong Kong. These hubs then serve as launchpads to bridge into mainland China via the Greater Bay Area and other national pilot zones, with the real-world evidence generated supporting accelerated national approvals - particularly for products addressing unmet medical need, clinically urgent conditions, or rare diseases. Learn more at www.acapharma.net

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ayrmid Pharma Ltd

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire