SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Axogen, Inc. to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference

December 17, 2025 | 
1 min read

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for the restoration of peripheral nerve function, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference.

Axogen’s management is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 10:30 AM Pacific Standard Time. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at ir.axogeninc.com.

About Axogen

Axogen (NASDAQ: AXGN) is focused on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve repair. With a mission to make nerve repair the expected standard of care, Axogen advances the field through research, education, and collaboration with surgeons and healthcare providers across a global network.

Axogen’s product portfolio includes Avance® (acellular nerve allograft-arwx), Axoguard Nerve Connector®, Axoguard Nerve Protector®, Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector™, Axoguard Nerve Cap®, and Avive+ Soft Tissue Matrix™. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and several other countries.​

For more information, visit www.axogeninc.com.


CONTACT: Contact:
Axogen, Inc.
InvestorRelations@axogeninc.com

Florida Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of female scientist using microscope
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in Oncology
October 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel