Awakn Announces Opening of Four Additional AWKN-001 Phase 3 Trial Sites

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2024) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) (“Awakn” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for substance use and mental health disorders, announces the opening of four additional clinical trial sites: University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust; South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust; Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust; and University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust. This brings the total active trial sites to 7 in the landmark ‘MORE-KARE’ Phase 3 trial of AWKN-001 for severe AUD.

AWKN-001 is an investigational, novel medication-assisted treatment for severe AUD, consisting of an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor-modulating drug (ketamine) delivered intravenously (IV) in combination with manualized psycho-social support for severe AUD.

The MORE-KARE study, or the Multicentre Investigation of Ketamine for Reduction of Alcohol Relapse, is co-funded by a partnership between the UK’s Medical Research Council (MRC) and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), and Awakn Life Sciences Corp. It is managed by the Exeter Clinical Trials Unit at the University of Exeter.

The Phase 3 trial aims to evaluate the efficacy of a single treatment cycle of AWKN-001. Participants will be randomly allocated into a trial arm, receiving different doses of ketamine infusion along with psycho-social support sessions from a trial therapist. The specific dose and type of psychological support for each participant will be randomly assigned by a computer. Both participants and the research team will be blinded to the assigned dose/support.

Anthony Tennyson, CEO, Awakn, commented: “The expansion of trial sites marks a significant milestone in our mission to address the pressing need for innovative treatments for AUD. We are confident that AWKN-001, has the potential to change the standard of care for individuals suffering from severe alcohol use disorder in the UK, offering them a novel, more effective treatment pathway.”

Prof. David Nutt, Chief Research Officer of Awakn, added: “The opening of these additional sites accelerates our ability to gather robust clinical data, essential for bringing this groundbreaking treatment to more patients. With the support of the UK’s leading research institutions, we are well-positioned to demonstrate the effectiveness of AWKN-001.”

This study is the largest of its kind investigating ketamine-assisted therapy for AUD. The total trial cost is estimated at £2.4 million / CAD 4.2 million, with Awakn contributing £0.8 million / CAD 1.4 million. The trial is being conducted at eight National Health Service (NHS) sites across the UK.

About AWKN-001

A phase 2 trial was successfully completed with efficacy proven, achieving 86% abstinence on average over the 6 months post-treatment versus 2% pre-trial and a 50% reduction in Heavy Drinking Days versus placebo.

A phase 3 clinical trial (“MORE KARE”) is being run by the University of Exeter. This trial is co-funded by the Efficacy and Mechanism Evaluation (EME) Programme - a partnership between the UK’s National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and the Medical Research Council (MRC) - and Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics targeting substance use and mental health disorders. Awakn has a near-term focus on AUD, a condition affecting approximately 29 million adults in the US and approximately 40 million in the US and key European markets for which the current standard of care is inadequate. Our goal is to provide breakthrough therapeutics to addiction sufferers in desperate need and our strategy is focused on commercialising our R&D pipeline across multiple channels.

www.awaknlifesciences.com | LinkedIn | X (formerly Twitter)

About the University of Exeter

The University of Exeter is the sponsor of this clinical trial with overall trial management, data management and statistical analysis provided in collaboration with the Exeter Clinical Trials Unit (University of Exeter). At the University of Exeter, we combine teaching excellence and high levels of student satisfaction with world class research at our campuses in Exeter and Cornwall. We are a member of the Russell Group of leading research-intensive universities.

About The National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR)

The mission of the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) is to improve the health and wealth of the nation through research. We do this by:

Funding high quality, timely research that benefits the NHS, public health and social care;

Investing in world-class expertise, facilities and a skilled delivery workforce to translate discoveries into improved treatments and services;

Partnering with patients, service users, carers and communities, improving the relevance, quality and impact of our research;

Attracting, training and supporting the best researchers to tackle complex health and social care challenges;

Collaborating with other public funders, charities and industry to help shape a cohesive and globally competitive research system;

Funding applied global health research and training to meet the needs of the poorest people in low and middle income countries.

NIHR is funded by the Department of Health and Social Care. Its work in low and middle income countries is principally funded through UK Aid from the UK government.

About the Medical Research Council

The UKRI Medical Research Council is at the forefront of scientific discovery to improve human health. Founded in 1913 to tackle tuberculosis, the MRC now invests taxpayers’ money in some of the best medical research in the world across every area of health. Thirty-three MRC-funded researchers have won Nobel prizes in a wide range of disciplines, and MRC scientists have been behind such diverse discoveries as vitamins, the structure of DNA and the link between smoking and cancer, as well as achievements such as pioneering the use of randomised controlled trials, the invention of MRI scanning, and the development of a group of antibodies used in the making of some of the most successful drugs ever developed.

Today, MRC-funded scientists tackle some of the greatest health problems facing humanity in the 21st century, from the rising tide of chronic diseases associated with ageing to the threats posed by rapidly mutating micro-organisms. The Medical Research Council is part of UK Research and Innovation.

www.mrc.ukri.org

