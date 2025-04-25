SUBSCRIBE
Avvio Medical to Present Clinical Trial Results at the 2025 American Urological Association Annual Meeting

April 25, 2025 
2 min read

Moderated Interactive Poster Session to Feature AEROLITH RCT Data on Acoustic Enhancer Microbubble Cavitation with Ureteroscopic Laser Lithotripsy



SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avvio Medical Inc. (formerly Applaud Medical, Inc.) today announced that results from its AEROLITH randomized clinical trial will be presented at the upcoming 2025 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting, taking place April 26-29 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The AEROLITH study evaluated the safety and effectiveness of Acoustic Enhancer Microbubble Cavitation (AEMC) when used with ureteroscopic laser lithotripsy (URS-LL) to treat kidney and ureteral stones.

Moderated Interactive Poster Presentation
Presenter: Wesley Mayer, MD
Title: A Prospective, Multi-Center, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of Ureteroscopic Laser Lithotripsy With and Without Acoustic Enhancer Microbubble Cavitation for the Treatment of Urolithiasis
Session: IP08-22
Date/Time: April 26, 3:30–5:30 PM
Location: Room Marco Polo 701

This clinical presentation adds to the growing body of evidence supporting Avvio’s proprietary technology. Avvio Medical is also looking to initiate its forthcoming pivotal clinical trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of Acoustic Enhancer Microbubbles delivered with its breakthrough Enhanced Lithotripsy System (ELS).

“There is a clear need for improved and novel strategies in stone management,” said Paul Molloy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avvio Medical. “We are thrilled to advance our clinical research with our patented microbubbles and the Enhanced Lithotripsy System—a revolutionary approach to treating urinary stones.”

For more information, go to avviomed.com or visit Suite 115 at AUA and schedule a demo of the technology.

About the Enhanced Lithotripsy System (ELS)

The AVVIO ELS introduces microbubble enhanced acoustic cavitation lithotripsy that enables kidney stone treatments to move out of the traditional operating room and into more accessible outpatient and office-based settings. The system provides a single, minimally invasive therapy suitable for Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and cystoscopy suites, without requiring general anesthesia, fluoroscopy, or costly capital equipment. This innovation offers compelling clinical and economic advantages for both patients and providers.

About Avvio Medical

Avvio Medical is a privately held medical technology company based in San Francisco and dedicated to transforming the treatment of urinary stones. Its breakthrough platform is designed to improve patient experience, reduce healthcare costs, and expand access to care by offering a fast, minimally invasive solution suitable for a wide range of clinical settings. The company’s system eliminates the routine need for general anesthesia or X-ray imaging, streamlining the treatment pathway for both patients and healthcare professionals.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Paul Molloy
Chief Executive Officer
Avvio Medical, Inc.
Email: paul.molloy@avviomed.com
Tel: (415) 887-2037

