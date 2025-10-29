AVITA Medical Welcomes Support for RECELL® in Burns in Australia

Australia’s Medical Services Advisory Committee (MSAC) recognizes RECELL® as safe and effective, with benefits in healing, donor site sparing, and reduced hospital stays



VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH) (“AVITA Medical,” or the “Company”), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company, today announced that Australia’s Medical Services Advisory Committee (“MSAC”) has recommended amendments to the Medicare Benefits Schedule (“MBS”) to include the use of autologous skin cell suspension (“ASCS”) prepared with RECELL for the treatment of severe acute burn wounds in adults and children.

“MSAC’s position is a powerful endorsement of RECELL’s clinical impact and the difference it makes in patients’ lives,” said Katie Bush, PhD, Senior Vice President, Scientific & Medical Affairs. “It reflects growing confidence in RECELL as a transformative approach in burn care and represents our shared goals of improving outcomes for patients and supporting clinicians with innovative treatment options.”

MSAC concluded that RECELL is as safe and effective as traditional autologous skin grafting, while providing superior outcomes in donor site sparing and reducing the need for additional grafting procedures. MSAC further acknowledged that RECELL can shorten hospital stays, ease patient pain, and minimize scarring.

Severe burns often require surgery to close the wound, which usually involves taking healthy skin from another part of the body and grafting it onto the burn. This process can be painful, leaves lasting scars at the donor site, and often requires long hospital stays.

RECELL works differently. By taking a very small piece of the patient’s own healthy skin, doctors can prepare a suspension of skin cells that is sprayed onto the wound. This can:

Reduce the need for large skin grafts, lowering pain and scarring at donor sites

Shorten hospital stays, helping patients recover faster and return to daily life sooner

The MSAC recommendation supports the use of RECELL for:

Adult patients with burns covering ≥20% of total body surface area (“TBSA”)

Pediatric patients with burns covering ≥10% TBSA

Whole-of-face burn wound closure



