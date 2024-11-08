SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AVITA Medical to Host Investor Webinar Briefing

November 8, 2024 | 
2 min read

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on first-in-class devices for wound care management and skin restoration, invites shareholders and prospective investors to attend its investor webinar briefing and presentation by Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer, and David O’Toole, Chief Financial Officer, on November 12, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (November 13, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time).

The webinar presentation will cover financial and business results from our recent third-quarter 2024 earnings webcast and will conclude with a Q&A session. Participants are invited to submit their questions via the registration page.

To register for the presentation, please follow this Zoom link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tU3lROkaRUigXI9Khp0iRw

A replay will be available on the AVITA Medical website, ir.avitamedical.com, following the presentation.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.
AVITA Medical® is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company transforming the standard of care in wound care management and skin restoration with innovative devices. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects, and for repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. RECELL harnesses the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, delivering a transformative solution at the point-of-care. This breakthrough technology serves as the catalyst for a new treatment paradigm enabling improved clinical outcomes. In the United States, AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, and Cohealyx™, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, full-thickness skin defects, and vitiligo. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE mark approval in Europe, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit  www.avitamedical.com.

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor & Media Contact: Jessica Ekeberg Phone +1-661-904-9269 investor@avitamedical.com media@avitamedical.com

California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Turnstone Biologics to Lay Off 60% of Workforce, Overhaul C-Suite
October 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis
Artificial intelligence
Lilly, Insitro Ink Unique AI Deal, Eye Novel Treatments for Metabolic Diseases
October 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac