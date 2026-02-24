Avid Bioservices Announces Grand Opening of New Early Phase Center of Excellence in Costa Mesa, California

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avid Bioservices, Inc., a dedicated biologics CDMO, today announced the grand opening of its new Early Phase Center of Excellence, a state of the art 78,000 square foot facility located in Costa Mesa, California. Purpose built to support early clinical programs, the new center expands Avid's development footprint and strengthens the company's ability to provide end-to-end services from cell line development through commercial manufacturing.

Designed to accelerate clients' early development timelines, the facility brings together Avid's core scientific and technical capabilities including:

Cell line development









Upstream and downstream process and analytical development









IND enabling analytical method qualification, and testing









Early formulation development and characterization









Integrated tech transfer into Avid's CGMP manufacturing facilities

The Early Phase Center of Excellence was purpose-built to further accentuate Avid's capabilities, to streamline early development activities, and enable a seamless transition into full scale CGMP operations. The center houses experienced, hands on scientific and manufacturing teams, established platform processes, and harmonized quality systems aligned with Avid's commercial manufacturing facility. This alignment ensures consistency, eliminates rework, and provides a smooth progression as programs advance from preclinical through to commercial supply.

"Our new Early-Phase Center of Excellence is purpose-built to help both established pharma and innovative biotech companies move into the clinic faster - in a predictable way, with quality and stability as the foundation. Our mission is to strengthen early drug development here in the U.S., accelerating the journey from scientific discovery to patient impact." said Kenneth Bilenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Avid Bioservices. "The industry has been asking for a U.S.-based development and manufacturing powerhouse that combines speed, quality, and scientific rigor and we built it."

The Costa Mesa expansion enhances Avid's overall capacity to support a wide range of biologics including monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and other complex modalities. The center's integrated workflows and technology platforms are engineered to reduce program risk, compress timelines, and ensure phase appropriate development from the earliest stages.

The new Early Phase Center of Excellence is now fully operational and accepting new programs.

About Avid

Avid Bioservices is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in mammalian cell-culture manufacturing. Headquartered in the U.S. with a flawless FDA record, Avid is trusted by biopharmaceutical innovators worldwide for its agility, quality, and ability to navigate complex global regulatory landscapes. With experience supporting both emerging biotech and large multinational pharma companies, Avid provides end-to-end solutions from development through commercial supply.

Avid By the Numbers:

More than 600 batches manufactured









Over 275 commercial batches delivered to over 90 countries









6+ approved commercial products









10 successful pre-approval/pre-license inspections across global regulatory agencies

