Avenzo Therapeutics to Present Initial Results from the Phase 1 Study of AVZO-021, a Potential Best-in-Class CDK2 Inhibitor, at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Avenzo”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncology therapies, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for poster presentations at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) taking place in San Antonio, Texas from December 9-12, 2025.

Avenzo will present preliminary safety and efficacy results from the Phase 1 portion of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study of AVZO-021, its potential best-in-class cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2) selective inhibitor. The company will also highlight the Phase 1/2 study design evaluating AVZO-023, its potential best-in-class cyclin-dependent kinase 4 (CDK4) selective inhibitor, as a single agent and in combination with AVZO-021 and/or endocrine therapy.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract: 2206

Title: A phase 1/2, first-in-human study of AVZO-021, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 2 inhibitor (CDK2i), as a monotherapy and in combination for patients with advanced solid tumors, including hormone receptor-positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer and cyclin E1 (CCNE1)- amplified solid tumors: preliminary safety and efficacy results

Presentation Number: PS4-06-08

Date and Time: Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. CT

Abstract: 2267

Title: A phase 1/2 study of AVZO-023, a next-generation selective cyclin-dependent kinase 4 inhibitor (CDK4i), as a single agent and in combination with AVZO-021, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 2 inhibitor (CDK2i), and/or endocrine therapy in patients with advanced solid tumors

Presentation Number: PS5-12-17

Date and Time: Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. CT

About Avenzo Therapeutics

Avenzo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation oncology therapies for patients. The company’s pipeline includes potential best-in-class small molecules and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Avenzo’s small molecule inhibitors, AVZO-021 and AVZO-023, are novel, highly potent and selective inhibitors of CDK2 and CDK4, respectively, which are key enzymes involved in cell cycle regulation. AVZO-021, the company’s lead drug candidate, is being studied in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combinations in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. AVZO-023 is being studied in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combinations in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Avenzo’s first ADC drug candidate, AVZO-1418, is a potential best-in-class, EGFR/HER3 bispecific ADC that is being studied in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Avenzo’s second ADC drug candidate, AVZO-103, is a potential best-in-class, Nectin4/TROP2 bispecific ADC that is being studied in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Avenzo is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit us at www.avenzotx.com or on LinkedIn.

