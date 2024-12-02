Avenacy to Attend 2024 ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition

Company to highlight progress over the past year with potential customers and partners

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications, today announced it will be attending the 2024 American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition in New Orleans, Louisiana from December 8-12, 2024. At the conference, the Company will be showcasing its progress since launch, differentiated business model, and experienced leadership team, as well as hosting meetings with potential customers and partners as it expands its global presence and portfolio of critical injectable medicines. Interested parties can visit Avenacy at exhibit booth #1029.





Since inception in October 2023, Avenacy has launched 14 critical injectable medicines, with plans to expand its portfolio to 25+ products by October 2025. Supported by a vast global network of development and manufacturing partners, the Company is building out a portfolio of high-quality FDA approved injectable products covering a range of essential medications used to treat patients in various medically- supervised settings, from acute care hospitals to outpatient clinics and physician offices.

All products feature the Company’s unique packaging and labeling designed to assist healthcare providers with accurate medication selection, thereby supporting a reduction in administration errors and improper dosing. Avenacy also provides ready-to-use formulations of essential medications to help address dosing inaccuracies, enhance patient safety, and streamline efficiency – all with the ultimate goal of improving patient care.

About Avenacy

Avenacy is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications used to treat patients in various medically supervised settings, from acute care hospitals to outpatient clinics and physician offices. Through a rigorous and optimized selection process, the Company is building out a pipeline of high-quality FDA approved injectable products in order to ensure a resilient portfolio that can meet the needs of today’s dynamic drug supply chain. With an experienced team, commitment to quality and reliability, and product offerings intended to facilitate safe and efficient patient care, Avenacy strives to be a trusted partner for essential medications.

Avenacy was launched in 2023 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. For more information, please visit http://www.avenacy.com/.

