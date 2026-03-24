Avanzanite Expands French Operations and Appoints Constance Sabbagh as General Manager

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Avanzanite--Avanzanite Bioscience B.V., a rapidly growing commercial-stage European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced its expansion into France, Europe’s second largest economy, and the appointment of Constance Sabbagh as General Manager, France. Following a €32 million Series A investment by MVM Partners announced in November 2025, Avanzanite is scaling its European infrastructure into a single, integrated platform across 32 countries – designed to bring rare disease medicines to patients in every European market.

“France is essential to Avanzanite’s European vision,” said Adam Plich, Co-founder and CEO of Avanzanite. “With its leadership in rare disease policy through its National Rare Disease Plans, care networks and scientific innovation, France is one of the most significant healthcare markets in Europe. We are already active in France through our partnerships with French innovators, and this expansion marks the next step in building a long-term presence in the country. I am proud to welcome Constance whose leadership, extensive experience in rare diseases and strong knowledge of the French healthcare landscape, will help us establish a high-impact operation and expand access to innovative orphan medicines.”

Constance brings vast expertise in establishing and growing French operations, constructing a high performing team and implementing early access programmes. She has a strong track record in securing access for, and launching, innovative medicines as well as driving commercial operations of up to €150m in revenue. Constance joins Avanzanite with more than two decades of experience across global biopharmaceutical companies including Amylyx, Shire and MSD, where she led or contributed to 16 launches and product growth across eight therapeutic areas. Constance holds a Doctorate in Pharmacy and an Executive MBA from INSEAD.

“I am honoured to join Avanzanite at such a pivotal moment in its journey,” said Constance Sabbagh. “What attracts me most is the company’s unwavering commitment to improving the lives of people living with rare diseases. Avanzanite’s vision strongly resonates with my own ambition to bring innovative solutions to patients who often have limited options. France offers a remarkable scientific and institutional environment. While the economic and access ecosystem remains complex, I am excited to take on this challenge and collaborate with the medical and patient communities, and the broader French ecosystem, to expand sustainable access to life-changing therapies.”

Based in Paris, Constance will report directly to the CEO and lead Avanzanite’s French operations. She will oversee all commercial, medical, market access, patient advocacy and operational activities. Her initial focus will be on building the local organisation, engaging with key stakeholders, including the red blood cell disorders community and ensuring rapid, sustainable access to Avanzanite’s portfolio of rare disease medicines.

With this appointment, along with the recent executive hires in Italy and Northern Europe, Avanzanite’s “Champions League” team now stands at more than 90 pharma professionals operating across 32 countries, including the European Economic Area, Switzerland and the UK.

About Avanzanite Bioscience

Avanzanite is redefining launches of rare disease medicines across Europe. Founded in 2022 and based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company partners with biotech innovators to unlock the full commercial value of orphan medicines through a fully integrated platform spanning 32 countries. With our deep expertise in market access, we navigate Europe’s complex landscape like master chess players – ensuring no patient is left behind while delivering measurable impact and growth opportunities for alliance partners.

For more information, visit www.avanzanite.com.

Avanzanite Bioscience B.V.

Phone: +31 20 301 21 13

Email: media@avanzanite.com

Website: www.avanzanite.com