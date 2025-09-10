Avanzanite Bioscience Welcomes Dr. Mark Bechter as SVP Medical Affairs

As an anaesthetist and intensive care specialist, Dr. Bechter has led medical teams supporting the launch of more than 10 rare disease medicines.

Sixth executive hire of 2025 tasked with advancing Avanzanite’s new approach for delivering orphan medicines within the complexity of Europe's 32 countries.

Dr. Bechter joins as H1 2025 revenues triple over H1 2024, highlighting Avanzanite’s growth trajectory.

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biopharma--Avanzanite Bioscience B.V., a rapidly growing commercial stage European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, announced today the appointment of Dr. Mark Bechter as Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs. As the sixth executive leadership hire of 2025, this appointment further strengthens Avanzanite’s “Champions League” team. It also underscores the company’s commitment to breaking barriers to bring rare disease medicines to patients in every corner of Europe.

“I am thrilled to join the Avanzanite team and contribute to our ethos of uncovering potential and setting new standards to make a lasting difference in the lives of rare disease patients,” said Dr. Bechter. “I am particularly excited to be part of a company where my personal values and those of the corporation align so perfectly.”

Having graduated from the University of Southampton’s Medical School, Mark’s career began as an anaesthetist and intensive care specialist. He later applied his expertise in the rare disease biotechnology industry across medical affairs, medical operations, clinical development, registry design, safety monitoring, patient advocacy and strategic regulatory affairs in more than 25 countries globally, including most European nations. He has built high-performing teams in both start-ups and multinational corporations such as Kiniksa, Aeglea, Baxter Healthcare, Amicus, Synageva, Chiesi and Novartis, supporting the launch of more than 10 rare disease medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, including rare haematology, autoimmune, and genetic and metabolic diseases.

“We are delighted to welcome Mark to our leadership team,” said Adam Plich, Founder and CEO of Avanzanite. “His experience in building and guiding medical teams across countries, regions, and globally, will be instrumental in achieving our 2032 vision of delivering life-changing rare disease medicines to patients across Europe with a catalogue of at least 10 transformative therapies. Mark will help us attain our objectives and be part of defining a new blueprint for rare disease product launches and patient access across Europe, while creating value for alliance partners and investors.”

In his role, Dr. Bechter will oversee all medical and scientific functions, including medical education, thought leader engagement, scientific communication, investigator-sponsored studies, evidence generation and medical information. Based in the UK, he will provide leadership and strategic direction across Europe, ensuring operational excellence and alignment with regulatory and ethical standards.

At first Dr. Bechter will drive execution in three rare disease areas – ophthalmology, renal and blood disorders – covering 32 countries in Europe and collaborating closely with local medical teams, healthcare professionals and scientific thought leaders as well as alliance partners. Dr. Bechter will also structure Avanzanite’s medical organisation to support the company’s next phase of international partnerships, product launches and strategic expansion.

Dr. Bechter joins as Avanzanite triples revenue in the first half of 2025 vs H1 2024 and accelerates European expansion. The results prove its breakthrough market-entry model and reinforce Avanzanite’s promise: no patient left behind.

About Avanzanite Bioscience

Avanzanite is redefining launches of rare disease medicines across Europe. Founded in 2022 and based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company partners with biotech innovators to unlock the full commercial value of orphan medicines continent-wide. With our deep expertise in market access, we navigate Europe’s complex landscape like master chess players – ensuring no patient is left behind while delivering measurable impact and growth opportunities for alliance partners.

For more information, visit www.avanzanite.com.

Avanzanite Bioscience B.V.

Phone: +31 20 301 21 13

Email: media@avanzanite.com

Website: www.avanzanite.com