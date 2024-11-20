SUBSCRIBE
Avantor® to Participate in the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

November 20, 2024 | 
RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, announced that President and CEO, Michael Stubblefield, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Coral Gables, Florida on Tuesday, December 3, at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

To hear a live audio webcast of the session, visit Events & Presentations in the Investor section of Avantor’s website, ir.avantorsciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

