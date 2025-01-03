Avantor® to Participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, announced that Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at The Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at approximately 8:15 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.
To hear a live audio webcast of the session, visit Events & Presentations in the Investor section of Avantor’s website, ir.avantorsciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.
About AvantorAvantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.
Investor Relations ContactChristina Jones
Vice President, Investor Relations
Avantor
805-617-5297
Christina.Jones@avantorsciences.com
Global Media ContactEric Van Zanten
Head of External Communications
Avantor
610-529-6219
Eric.VanZanten@avantorsciences.com
