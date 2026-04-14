Avantor® Enhances U.S. Biomanufacturing Infrastructure with Expanded Stability and Microbial Testing Facility

St. Louis site strengthens integrated support for biopharma manufacturing

RADNOR, Pa., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, announced the expansion of its North American quality control capabilities with the addition of advanced microbial and stability testing at its St. Louis manufacturing site.

The investment builds on Avantor's established global quality infrastructure, expanding and localizing capabilities to better support U.S.-based biopharma manufacturing and further accelerate service for customers.

Key Highlights

Expands GMP-aligned microbial testing and ICH-compliant stability testing and storage in North America

Localizes testing previously conducted across third-party labs and Avantor's global network, bringing critical capabilities closer to U.S. manufacturing operations

Supports 2,000+ microbial samples annually within Avantor's internal network

Enables faster turnaround times, improved data visibility, and reduced supply chain complexity

Expanding and Consolidating U.S. Quality Infrastructure



The enhanced St. Louis facility now offers integrated microbial and stability testing aligned with global regulatory standards, supporting regulated biopharma applications and reinforcing Avantor's commitment to quality, compliance, and customer service.

By consolidating these capabilities into a single North American location, Avantor reduces reliance on external laboratories and minimizes cross-border sample movement, improving efficiency while maintaining consistent global quality standards.

Improving Speed, Control and Supply Chain Efficiency



Integrating testing into one location enables accelerated time to market, more interconnected lab compliance and in-house expertise, and more streamlined operations across the biopharma supply chain.

Leadership Perspective



"Expanding our quality control capabilities in North America strengthens our manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure and will help us deliver our high-quality chemicals and other products to customers faster," said Mary Blenn, Chief Operating Officer at Avantor. "As part of our Revival program, we are making significant investments in our global supply chain and quality capabilities, all with a focus on reducing risk, accelerating timelines and delivering more value to our customers."

Facility Designed for Compliance and Transparency



The facility is designed to support customer transparency and regulatory needs, including audit-ready laboratory space, advanced stability storage for high-value materials such as APIs and excipients, and capabilities that support more efficient, centralized testing and faster product development timelines.

For more information, read the full story here.

About Avantor



Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Global Media Contact



Eric Van Zanten



Head of External Communications



Avantor



610-529-6219



Eric.VanZanten@avantorsciences.com

Investor Relations Contact



Chris Fidyk



Vice President, Investor Relations



Avantor



Chris.Fidyk@avantorsciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantor-enhances-us-biomanufacturing-infrastructure-with-expanded-stability-and-microbial-testing-facility-302739432.html

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News