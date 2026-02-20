Avandra Appoints Two Seasoned Healthcare Technology Leaders to Accelerate Commercial Growth

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avandra Imaging, a leader in medical imaging-centric real-world data, today announced the appointment of Justin North as Head of Life Sciences and Network Growth, and Chip Kay as Head of Sales for Image Sharing.

North will lead the continued growth of Avandra's data network, the largest federated network of imaging data. He will also lead Avandra's life sciences business, building and scaling partnerships with biopharma, medical device, and clinical research organizations that leverage Avandra's imaging platform for clinical trial execution, AI model training, real-world evidence generation, and outcomes research. Kay will lead Avandra's sales organization for core imaging and data-exchange, overseeing go-to-market strategy and driving enterprise hardware and software revenue across health systems, hospitals, and imaging centers.

Justin North is a healthtech product leader with over a decade of experience building data and analytics products for clinical research and life sciences. Before joining Avandra, he served as VP of Product Management at TriNetX, the world's largest federated network of real-world EHR data. Previously, he held product leadership roles at Oracle Health Sciences, goBalto, and Philips Healthcare.

Chip Kay is a seasoned healthcare technology sales executive with more than 20 years of experience driving revenue growth and strategic adoption of enterprise imaging and healthcare IT solutions. Prior to joining Avandra, he held senior sales leadership roles with Canon Medical Informatics, Intelerad Medical Systems, Merative, Merge Healthcare, and TeraRecon.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Justin and Chip to the Avandra leadership team to meaningfully accelerate our commercial growth as we scale up the industry's first comprehensive medical imaging platform to support patient care, research, and innovation," said Ryan Tarzy, Founder and CEO of Avandra Imaging. "With these key additions we are doubling down on our mission to unlock clinical data to overcome previously impossible medical challenges, bringing hope and medical breakthroughs that transform patient lives."

About Avandra

Avandra, a leader in medical image sharing and real-world data enablement for AI and life sciences, enables scalable access to imaging and clinical context through a trusted network of health system and provider partners. This directly-sourced access supports research, model development, validation, and regulatory-grade real-world evidence—while also giving health systems standardized, research-ready access to their own imaging data.

Avandra delivers its real world data solutions by leveraging a unified imaging foundation that brings together DatCard Systems, the market-leading supplier of DICOM distribution solutions, enabling healthcare providers to share imaging data seamlessly to support patient continuity of care and improved outcomes, and Sorna Corporation, renowned industry pioneer in automated medical data distribution, trusted by leading health systems worldwide for over twenty-five years. Collectively, DatCard and Sorna serve the majority of Academic Medical Centers in the United States, including over half of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) sites.

To learn more about Avandra and its mission, visit www.avandraimaging.com .

