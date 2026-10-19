AV Laboratories Joins Regenivus (Mitrone Healthcare Ltd.) at Dublin’s Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine Conference

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AV Laboratories, a clinical skin longevity brand bridging advanced formulation science and skincare innovation, is pleased to announce its participation in The Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine Conference, taking place on 18–19 October 2026 at Croke Park, Dublin.

The brand will join Regenivus, the aesthetics sub-brand of Mitrone Healthcare Ltd., an established Irish healthcare distributor with expertise in specialist medical technologies and regenerative medicine. The collaboration represents an opportunity to introduce AV Laboratories' science-led skincare portfolio to Ireland's professional aesthetic medicine community.

The two-day conference brings together clinicians, researchers and industry innovators to explore advancements in aesthetic and regenerative medicine, with an emphasis on scientific evidence, clinical excellence and multidisciplinary collaboration.

AV Laboratories' participation reflects its growing international presence and commitment to connecting advanced skincare science with professional clinical practice.

The brand will be represented by Sylwia Pawlaczyk, Chief Operating Officer and Master Formulator at AV Laboratories, who will attend the conference to engage directly with aesthetic medicine practitioners, clinic owners and healthcare professionals.

With a background in chemistry, formulation development and product safety, Pawlaczyk oversees the scientific development, formulation strategy and regulatory compliance of the AV Laboratories portfolio. Her presence will provide delegates with an opportunity to discuss the scientific rationale behind the brand's formulations, its proprietary AVL SOM3® technology, and the role of advanced topical skincare in aesthetic care.

At the Regenivus exhibition stand, visitors will have the opportunity to discover the AV Laboratories product portfolio and learn more about its clinical partnership programme for aesthetic medicine clinics, including the integration of its skincare products into professional treatment protocols, complementary skincare recommendations and long-term patient skincare routines.

Discussions will also cover formulation science, clinical evaluation, the brand's scientific development programme and opportunities for collaboration with clinics interested in introducing AV Laboratories products into their professional offering.

Through its collaboration with Regenivus and AV Laboratories aims to strengthen its position within Ireland's professional aesthetics sector and foster meaningful partnerships at the intersection of skincare science, regenerative medicine and clinical innovation.

Healthcare professionals, aesthetic practitioners and clinic representatives attending the conference are invited to visit the Regenivus booth and meet AV Laboratories COO and Master Formulator Sylwia Pawlaczyk, and explore opportunities for clinical collaboration.

About AV Laboratories

AV Laboratories is a clinical skin longevity brand developing advanced topical skincare formulations inspired by decades of research in cellular culture environments. At the core of its portfolio is AVL SOM3®, a proprietary technology originating from the science of cell culture media.

Combining formulation expertise, scientific research and a commitment to product safety, AV Laboratories develops sophisticated skincare products designed for daily use and integration into professional aesthetic environments.

About Regenivus

Regenivus is an established Irish healthcare distributor specialising in medical technologies and solutions for clinical professionals. Building on Mitrone Healthcare's experience in specialist healthcare markets, Regenivus focuses on bringing innovative products and science-led solutions to the professional aesthetic medicine sector.

Event Details

The Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine Conference 2026 18–19 October 2026 Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland

Exhibitor: Regenivus featuring AV Laboratories

Marlee Martinez, AVL PR Representative - marlee@valleymade.co