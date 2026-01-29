Autonomix Medical to Present Final Analysis on Pain Mitigation in Pancreatic Cancer at SIO 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced that final clinical data evaluating its transvascular radiofrequency (RF) ablation approach for pain mitigation in pancreatic adenocarcinoma will be presented at the Society of Interventional Oncology (SIO) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting happening February 4-8, 2026 in Savannah, GA.

The presentation, titled “Pain Mitigation in Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma: A Final Analysis of Neurolysis via Transvascular Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation,” has been accepted as an ePoster presentation for the conference’s Science and Sips Reception, highlighting emerging innovations in interventional oncology.

The ePoster (Abstract #327) will be presented by Clarke Wilkirson, PhD on Friday, February 6, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM EST, in the ePoster corridor outside the exhibit hall. As part of the Science and Sips program, the presentation will include a dedicated 15-minute session consisting of a 10-minute presentation followed by a 5-minute discussion period.

“Pain remains one of the most debilitating and difficult-to-treat complications for patients with pancreatic cancer,” said Dr. Robert Schwartz, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix. “We are pleased to present the final analysis of this study at the SIO 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting, as it highlights the potential of our transvascular RF ablation approach to address a significant unmet clinical need. We believe this minimally invasive therapy may offer a meaningful opportunity to improve pain control and quality of life for patients facing this devastating disease.”

The SIO Annual Scientific Meeting brings together leading clinicians, researchers and innovators focused on advancing minimally invasive, image-guided therapies for cancer care. For more details, please visit the conference website here.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.



Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Forward-looking statements in this press release include expectations regarding the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix's nerve-targeted treatments for pancreatic cancer pain and other conditions.



Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 29, 2025, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

autonomix@jtcir.com