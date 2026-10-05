Autonomix Medical Strengthens Patent Protection for Platform Technology Enabling Precision Access, Treatment Delivery and Procedural Validation

Patent expands protection for catheter-based technologies enabling transvascular access, treatment guidance, adaptive treatment delivery, and real-time procedural validation beyond the lumen wall

Patent reinforces Autonomix’s transvascular intervention platform across multiple nerve-targeted therapies

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has issued Canadian Patent No. 3,183,802, titled, "Systems, Methods, and Devices for Monitoring and Treatment of Tissues Within and/or Through a Lumen Wall." The Company’s growing global intellectual property portfolio now includes 112 issued or pending patent applications worldwide, with the newly issued patent further strengthening its intellectual property position across multiple nerve-targeted therapies and denervation applications.

The newly issued patent protects the Company’s catheter-based transvascular intervention technologies designed to access tissue beyond the vessel wall and guide, optimize and validate therapy delivery using real-time physiological feedback.

Corresponding patents covering related inventions have previously been issued in the United States and Europe, reinforcing Autonomix's intellectual property position across major commercial markets.

"We believe the future of nerve-targeted therapy lies not only in identifying the appropriate neural target, but in enabling physicians to precisely access that target, deliver therapy with objective physiological feedback, and determine whether the intended therapeutic effect has been achieved," commented Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix Medical. "This patent strengthens protection around the core technologies that enable catheter-based transvascular intervention, reinforcing the differentiated capabilities of our platform and supporting our long-term strategy to advance next-generation neuromodulation technologies across multiple clinical applications."

The newly granted Canadian patent covers catheter-based transvascular (intraluminal) tools and systems designed to operate from within a bodily lumen, where deployable probes penetrate into and/or through a lumen wall to access tissue and nerves located outside the vessel. The patent covers multi-site electrophysiological sensing, incorporating sensing at a target site, secondary site, and reference site to improve, for example, signal quality and procedural confidence. The patent also encompasses methods for assessing procedural completion based on electrophysiological signal processing, including detection of changes in neural activity patterns to assess treatment effect and procedural outcomes.

In addition, the patent includes closed-loop control capabilities that enable systems to adjust stimulation or therapeutic energy delivery in real time based on live electrophysiological feedback. This supports adaptive neuromodulation and more data-driven procedural workflows. The patent further covers a broad range of electrophysiological signal types and therapeutic modalities, with potential applicability across multiple nerve-targeted indications. It also includes system-level claims covering control units configured to evaluate, guide, and optimize procedures using real-time electrophysiological data.

Autonomix has built a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio designed to provide broad, area-by-area protection across the body, encompassing core platforms for nerve mapping, signal processing, and controlled micro-ablation, along with application-specific innovations across multiple organ systems. With issued patents in the United States, Canada, Europe, and other key international jurisdictions, and expirations extending into the late 2030s, the portfolio is structured to support multi-organ platform scalability and expansion into diverse clinical indications.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.



Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix’s nerve-targeted treatments for pancreatic cancer pain and other conditions, the Company’s planned U.S. clinical study, anticipated physician adoption, potential strategic partnerships, reimbursement discussions, the scope and commercial value of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, and the potential applicability of the Company's platform technology across multiple clinical indications and organ systems.

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 27, 2026, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

autonomix@jtcir.com