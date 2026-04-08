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Press Releases

Autobahn Therapeutics to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Autobahn Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing restorative treatments for people affected by neuropsychiatric and neuroimmunologic disorders, today announced that Kevin Finney, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Will Stratton, Chief Business Officer, will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference being held April 13-16, 2026. Mr. Finney and Mr. Stratton will present on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET and participate in 1x1 meetings with investors.



About Autobahn Therapeutics
Autobahn Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of neuropsychiatric and neuroimmunologic clinical candidates leveraging its brain-targeting chemistry platform. Autobahn aims to unlock new therapeutic opportunities through precision tuning of CNS exposure, pursuing validated clinical and biologic targets, and guiding development with biomarkers. The company’s pipeline is led by elunetirom (ABX-002), a CNS thyroid hormone receptor (CNS-TR) agonist being developed as a potential adjunctive treatment for people with major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder depression. Autobahn Therapeutics is based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.autobahntx.com.


Contacts

Investors:
Alex Straus, THRUST
alex@thrustsc.com

Southern California Events Healthcare
Autobahn Therapeutics
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