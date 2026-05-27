Autobahn Therapeutics to Participate in Multiple Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Autobahn Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing restorative treatments for people affected by neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in June.

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Investor Meetings: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Location: New York, NY

2026 UBS Virtual CNS Day

Fireside Chat and Investor Meetings: Monday, June 15, 2026

Location: Virtual

About Autobahn Therapeutics

Autobahn Therapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of neuropsychiatric clinical candidates leveraging its brain-targeting chemistry platform. Autobahn aims to unlock new therapeutic opportunities through precision tuning of CNS exposure, pursuing validated clinical and biologic targets, and guiding development with biomarkers. The company’s pipeline is led by elunetirom, a CNS thyroid hormone receptor (CNS-TR) agonist being developed as a potential adjunctive treatment for people with major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder depression, including those with atypical depression, a highly prevalent and underserved subpopulation of depression. For more information, visit www.autobahntx.com.

Investors:

Monique Allaire

THRUST Strategic Communications

monique@thrustsc.com