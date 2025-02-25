SUBSCRIBE
aTyr Pharma to Present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATYR), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference, which is scheduled to take place March 9 – 12, 2025, in Miami, FL.

Details of the presentation appear below:

Conference: Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, March 10, 2025
Time: 1:40pm EDT
Location: Miami, FL
Format: Fireside Chat

In addition to the presentation, company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the conference. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor’s section of the company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com. Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be available on the aTyr website for at least 90 days. For more information, contact investorrelations@atyrpharma.com.

About aTyr

aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr’s discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a first-in-class biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Public Affairs
adunston@atyrpharma.com

