AtriCure Announces First Use of the AtriClip PRO-Mini® Device

MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management, today announced the first use of the newest AtriClip ® device for minimally invasive concomitant procedures, the AtriClip PRO-Mini® LAA Exclusion System. The AtriClip PRO-Mini device received FDA 510K clearance earlier this year and is a testament to AtriCure’s commitment to innovating the lowest profile and most effective surgical LAA devices on the market.





Building upon the proven technology of AtriCure’s AtriClip platform as the most widely implanted surgical LAA device globally, the AtriClip PRO-Mini device is preloaded with the smallest surgical LAA Management implant available in the market. This revolutionary implant is 60% smaller than the next lowest profile AtriClip device. This significant size reduction provides surgeons with enhanced visualization, ensuring precise and secure exclusion of the LAA during minimally invasive procedures.

“The AtriClip PRO-Mini device represents a leap forward in surgical LAA management,” said Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer at AtriCure. “This device demonstrates our unwavering commitment to innovating best-in-class surgical solutions and builds upon our 20+ year legacy in surgical appendage management. This technology is empowering surgeons with improved visualization and precision.”

The AtriClip PRO-Mini device offers significant benefits to surgeons, including:

Significant Size Reduction: The lower profile enhances visualization and enables precise placement, which is particularly important in minimally invasive procedures.

Consistent and Secure Exclusion: Designed to apply uniform pressure, it ensures reliable and permanent LAA closure consistent with other AtriClip products.

Familiar and Trusted Applier Technology: Featuring omnidirectional head articulation, end effector lock, ambidextrous lever release trigger, and streamlined applier removal, similar to the AtriClip PRO2® LAA Exclusion System.

“The AtriClip PRO-Mini device immediately impressed me with its significantly smaller profile,” said Dr. Ahmed Romeya, cardiovascular surgeon at Midwest Heart and Vascular Specialists in Overland Park, Kansas. “It maintained the parallel closure and uniform pressure necessary for effective left atrial appendage exclusion. The enhanced visualization offered by the AtriClip PRO-Mini device will undoubtedly increase surgeon confidence during these procedures.”

For more information about the AtriClip line of products, visit our website at www.atricure.com/laa-exclusion

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 59 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists, cardiothoracic and thoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications, and the treatment of post-operative pain. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probes are cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.

