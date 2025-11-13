AtomVie Global Radiopharma Supplies the First Patient Dose of 225Ac-SSO110 for Ariceum Therapeutics’ Phase 1/2 SANTANA-225 Clinical Trial in Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer and Merkel Cell Carcinoma

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - AtomVie Global Radiopharma (AtomVie), a leading radiopharmaceutical CDMO, announced that it has successfully supplied the first dose of Ariceum Therapeutics' (Ariceum) 225Ac-SSO110, a potentially first- and best-in-class Actinium-225-labelled antagonist of the somatostatin type 2 receptor (SSTR2), being evaluated in Ariceum's Phase 1/2 clinical trial (SANTANA-225) for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC).

With this partnership, AtomVie is leveraging its state-of-the-art cGMP facilities and deep technical expertise to enable the robust and reliable manufacturing of 225Ac-SSO110. This collaboration secures a consistent supply and uncompromising quality of 225Ac-SSO110 to support the SANTANA-225 study.

"We are honored to partner with Ariceum to deliver the critical supply of 225Ac-SSO110 for the SANTANA-225 clinical trial. Our mission of transforming patients' lives with high quality radiopharmaceuticals drives every step of our work, and we are proud to contribute to bringing promising therapies in oncology closer to patients." said Bruno Paquin, CEO of AtomVie.

"Dosing the first patient in our SANTANA-225 clinical trial marks a significant milestone for Ariceum," said Manuel Sturzbecher-Höhne, Chief Technology Officer of Ariceum Therapeutics. "We are proud to partner with AtomVie on the manufacturing of 225Ac-SSO110. Their proven GMP expertise and unwavering commitment to quality give us confidence as we advance 225Ac-SSO110 through clinical development, and deliver on our mission to bring transformative therapies to patients facing these aggressive and underserved cancers."

About AtomVie Global Radiopharma

AtomVie is a global leading CDMO for the GMP manufacturing and worldwide distribution of clinical and commercial radiopharmaceuticals. AtomVie offers the full range of scientific, technical, regulatory, quality and logistics services combined with a specialized infrastructure for the development of radiopharmaceuticals from clinical studies to the commercial markets. AtomVie currently serves international clients conducting clinical studies in over 28 countries worldwide. AtomVie is currently building a new state-of-art purpose-built 72,300 sq ft facility, set to launch at the end of 2025.

For more information, please contact

Tina Chainani, Business Development Manager

Email: Tina.chainani@atomvie.com

Or visit our website https://www.atomvie.com/

About Ariceum Therapeutics

Ariceum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to redefining the future of care through targeted radiotherapeutics for patients with aggressive and hard-to-treat cancers. The company's lead program, 225Ac-SSO110, a novel antagonist of the somatostatin type 2 receptor (SSTR2) with best-in-class potential, is currently being investigated in the Phase 1/2 SANTANA-225 study as the first maintenance radiotherapy for extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) and Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC) –two diseases with limited options and poor prognosis. Ariceum is also developing a clinical product candidate ATT001, a novel radiolabeled I-123 PARP inhibitor designed to deliver subcellular precision radiotherapy to aggressive solid tumors.

Headquartered in Berlin, Ariceum operates across Germany, Switzerland, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company is supported by leading global life sciences investors, including EQT Life Sciences, HealthCap, Pureos Bioventures, Andera Partners, and Earlybird Venture Capital.

For further information, please contact:

Investors



Kevin Lui



Director, Investor Relations



kevin.lui@precisionaq.com

Media



Genevieve Britton



Group Account Director, Public Relations



genevieve.britton@precisionaq.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atomvie-global-radiopharma-supplies-the-first-patient-dose-of-225ac-sso110-for-ariceum-therapeutics-phase-12-santana-225-clinical-trial-in-extensive-stage-small-cell-lung-cancer-and-merkel-cell-carcinoma-302612077.html

SOURCE AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc.