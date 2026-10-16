AtomVie Global Radiopharma Announces Strategic Partnership with Jubilant Radiopharma to Strengthen Clinical Trial Logistics and Distribution

HAMILTON, ON, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AtomVie Global Radiopharma ("AtomVie"), a global radiopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced a strategic partnership with Jubilant DraxImage Inc., dba Jubilant Radiopharma ("Jubilant Radiopharma") to provide logistics, regulatory, and last-mile distribution services in support of AtomVie's growing portfolio of radiopharmaceutical programs. The collaboration is governed by a Logistics and Regulatory Services Agreement between the two organizations.

Through this partnership, Jubilant Radiopharma will support the receipt, handling, regulatory compliance, and last-mile distribution of AtomVie-manufactured radiopharmaceuticals across its U.S. pharmacy network. The agreement is designed to help streamline delivery to clinical sites while maintaining the high standards of quality, safety, and regulatory compliance required for radiopharmaceutical products.

"As the radiopharmaceutical sector continues to grow, establishing strong logistics and distribution capabilities is essential to ensuring patients and clinical sites receive products reliably and efficiently," said Bruno Paquin, Chief Executive Officer of AtomVie. "We are pleased to partner with Jubilant Radiopharma, whose extensive pharmacy network, regulatory expertise, and commitment to quality make them an ideal collaborator as we expand support for our customers' clinical development programs, build the infrastructure needed to advance future clinical radiopharmaceutical therapies, and further our goal of transforming patients' lives with high quality radiopharmaceuticals."

"Jubilant Radiopharma is committed to advancing the safe, compliant, and reliable delivery of radiopharmaceutical therapies across North America," said Harsher Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Jubilant Radiopharma. "As a trusted partner for therapeutic clinical trials and commercialization, we provide the specialized infrastructure, regulatory expertise, therapeutic dispensing capabilities, and national delivery network required to support radiopharmaceuticals throughout their lifecycle. Our collaboration with AtomVie reflects a shared commitment to accelerating innovation and expanding patient access to the next generation of radiopharmaceutical therapies."







The partnership further strengthens AtomVie's integrated service offering. By leveraging Jubilant Radiopharma's established distribution infrastructure and specialized capabilities spanning clinical trials, therapeutic dispensing, and commercialization, AtomVie and its clients will benefit from enhanced access to clinical trial sites and greater operational flexibility as development programs advance.

About AtomVie Global Radiopharma

AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to advancing the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals. AtomVie offers integrated solutions spanning process development, GMP manufacturing, quality control, regulatory support, and global distribution services for clinical and commercial programs. Operating from its state-of-the-art, 72,300 sq. ft. facility in Hamilton, Ontario, AtomVie supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies developing innovative radiotherapeutics and diagnostics worldwide.

For more information, visit www.atomvie.com.

About Jubilant Radiopharma

Jubilant Radiopharma, a business segment of Jubilant Pharmova Limited, is a leading radiopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, distribution, and commercialization of radiopharmaceutical products and services. Through one of the largest radiopharmacy networks in the United States, Jubilant Radiopharmacies supports diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical programs with clinical trial logistics, regulatory support, therapeutic dispensing, site activation, and nationwide distribution capabilities. With more than 70 years of experience serving the nuclear medicine community, Jubilant Radiopharma is focused on improving patient access and advancing innovation across nuclear medicine. Jubilant Radiopharma is focused on "Improving Lives Through Nuclear Medicine.

For more information, visit:

https://www.jubilantradiopharma.com/ and https://jubilantradiopharmacies.com/.

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SOURCE AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc.