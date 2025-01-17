ATCC Appoints Dr. Ruth Cheng as New President and Chief Executive Officer

Ruth R. Cheng, PhD, succeeds Raymond H. Cypess, DVM, PhD, who will remain on the Board of Directors as chairman

Dr. Cheng is an experienced global executive leader in life sciences innovation and business strategy, with a strong background in biology and biomedical engineering

MANASSAS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATCC, the world’s premier biological materials management and standards organization, today announced the appointment of Ruth R. Cheng, PhD, as president and chief executive officer (CEO). Dr. Cheng, who has been with ATCC for five years and most recently served as senior vice president and general manager, Research and Industrial Solutions, succeeds Raymond H. Cypess, DVM, PhD, who will remain on the Board of Directors as chairman.









“ATCC has grown into the world’s largest and most diverse biological resource center,” said Dr. Cheng. “It is my goal to continue building upon this solid foundation at ATCC to expand the next generation of scientific innovation and digital biological discovery. I am grateful to Dr. Cypess and the Board of Directors for their confidence in me to lead this organization. My scientific training and business roles have prepared me well for this position and I am extremely optimistic about the future of ATCC.”

“Dr. Cheng’s vision of where we could go, how we could get there, and what steps to take aligned with that of Dr. Cypess. It became obvious to us that she was the best choice, especially with her track record of accomplishments,” said ATCC board member, Steven G. Kaminsky, PhD. “After an extensive search process for a new CEO, Dr. Cheng rose to the top and the Board unanimously appointed Dr. Cheng, who understood the culture and mission of ATCC and demonstrated the clarity of thought as to the company’s future.”

During her tenure at ATCC, Dr. Cheng has contributed to the continuous transformation of ATCC’s culture and strategy through internal innovation and new external partnerships globally. Her leadership has positioned the company into areas important to ATCC’s future including bioinformatics and biological reference data. Additionally, she has expanded the number and diversity of its scientific strategic partnerships.

“Dr. Cheng understands the importance of the company’s hybrid approach to being a financially self-sustaining non-profit organization,” said Dr. Cypess. “This business model reinforces our ability to remain committed to improving global public health, advancing science and ensuring the safety and security of the United States. Dr. Cheng, as well as my fellow Board members and I, are here to serve the company, its employees and stakeholders. As I pass the baton to Dr. Cheng, I know that ATCC is in good hands and will continue to make sound science possible for researchers around the world.”

Before joining ATCC, Dr. Cheng served as vice president of Global Strategy at AgNovos Healthcare, where she led multiple departments and strategic initiatives to expand the company’s portfolio and market access. She was director of Innovation and Strategy for the Advanced Surgical Devices Division of Smith+Nephew, where she oversaw strategic planning and was responsible for portfolio expansion through product development and corporate venturing. And earlier in her career, Dr. Cheng worked at Boston Scientific as manager of Corporate Research and Research Fellow and Strategic Partnerships. She brings extensive business leadership experience across global markets including Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Dr. Cheng received her master’s of science and doctorate degrees in biomedical engineering from the University of Michigan after earning a Bachelor of Arts in biological sciences from Cornell University. She holds executive certificates in Strategy and Innovation from MIT Sloan School of Management, and Private Equity and Venture Capital from Harvard Business School. Dr. Cheng has authored numerous scientific publications and has more than a dozen patents. She also is an invited lecturer at congresses and universities on medical technology innovation.

“It has been my privilege to work alongside such a talented team at ATCC whose unique skills and expertise have made us the most trusted, credible biorepository in the world,” said Dr. Cheng. “The people here do incredible work, which enables others to make incredible discoveries.”

About ATCC

ATCC is a premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization and the leading developer and supplier of authenticated cell lines, microorganisms, and associated data for academia, industry, and government. With a history of scientific contributions spanning more than a century, ATCC offers an unmatched combination of being the world’s largest and most diverse collection of biological reference materials and data, and is a mission-driven, trusted partner that supports and encourages scientific collaboration. ATCC products, services, partnerships, and people provide the global scientific community with credible, advanced, model systems to support complex research and innovations in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine, and public health. ATCC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, with research and technology centers of excellence in Gaithersburg and Germantown, Maryland. To learn more, visit atcc.org.

