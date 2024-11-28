SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

November 27, 2024 | 
1 min read

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ATRA #CART--Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Cokey Nguyen, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 3:50 p.m. EST.


A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors and Media section of atarabio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara is harnessing the natural power of the immune system to develop off-the-shelf cell therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers and autoimmune conditions that can be rapidly delivered to patients from inventory. With cutting-edge science and differentiated approach, Atara is the first company in the world to receive regulatory approval of an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy. Our advanced and versatile T-cell platform does not require T-cell receptor or HLA gene editing and forms the basis of a diverse portfolio of investigational therapies that target EBV, the root cause of certain diseases, in addition to next-generation AlloCAR-Ts designed for best-in-class opportunities across a broad range of hematological malignancies and B-cell driven autoimmune diseases. Atara is headquartered in Southern California. For more information, visit atarabio.com and follow @Atarabio on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor and Media Relations:
Jason Awe, Ph.D.
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
(805) 217-2287
jawe@atarabio.com

Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Madrid, Spain cityscape at Calle de Alcala and Gran Via.
Alzheimer’s
Leqembi, Kisunla and Beyond: The Next Wave of Alzheimer’s at CTAD 2024
November 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
illustration of lymphocytes
CAR T
CAR T and Related Therapies Home In on Autoimmune Disease
November 4, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Shawna Williams
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac