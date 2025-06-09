Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Annual Congress

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that it will present four posters at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Congress, taking place June 13-16, 2025 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Dr. William Yang, M.D., FRCPC, FAAAAI, Managing Director and Chair, Ottawa Allergy Research Corporation, will present combined initial safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1b/2 and long-term open label trials of navenibart in a late-breaking poster presentation of poster number D1.390 titled, “Long-term Safety and Efficacy of Navenibart in Participants with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE): Initial Combined Results from ALPHA-STAR and ALPHA-SOLAR.” The presentation will take place on Friday, June 13 in a poster session beginning at 12:00pm BST.

Nikolaos Biris, Ph.D., Senior Director of Structural and Functional Biology at Astria Therapeutics, will present information on the differentiation of STAR-0310 in a presentation of poster number D1.343 titled, “Unveiling the Underlying Mechanism of Differentiation for STAR-0310, an Anti-OX40 Antibody for Atopic Dermatitis.” The presentation will take place on Friday, June 13 in a poster session beginning at 12:00pm BST.

Dr. William Lumry, M.D., Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Dallas, will present data from the Phase 1b/2 trial of navenibart in a presentation of poster number D3.391 titled, “Results from the ALPHA-STAR Trial, a Phase 1b/2 Single and Multiple Dose Study to Assess the Safety, Tolerability, Clinical Activity, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Immunogenicity of Navenibart in Participants with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE).” The presentation will take place on Sunday, June 15 in a poster session beginning at 12:45pm BST.

Dr. Emel Aygören-Pürsün, M.D., Goethe University, Frankfurt, Germany, will present information on the global Phase 3 trial of navenibart in a presentation of poster number D3.390 titled, “ALPHA-ORBIT: a Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Navenibart in Participants with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE).” The presentation will take place on Sunday, June 15 in a poster session beginning at 12:45pm BST.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is an investigational monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in clinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

