AstraZeneca furthers ambition to redefine cancer care with first data from four major pivotal trials at ESMO

Presidential Symposium will feature DESTINY-Breast11 and DESTINY-Breast05, underscoring potential of ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) in HER2-positive early breast cancer

TROPION-Breast02 data will demonstrate potential of DATROWAY® (datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk) in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, most aggressive subtype

POTOMAC disease-free survival and MATTERHORN survival results will showcase benefit of IMFINZI® (durvalumab) in early bladder and gastric cancers

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca advances its ambition to redefine cancer care with new data across its diverse, industry-leading portfolio and pipeline at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, October 17-21, 2025.

More than 95 abstracts will feature nine approved and nine potential new medicines from the Company including two abstracts featured in a late-breaking Presidential Symposium and 26 oral presentations.

Key presentations include:

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “We are advancing a broad portfolio of new treatments to transform patient care in breast cancer and sharing meaningful progress at ESMO with data from TROPION-Breast02, DESTINY-Breast11 and DESTINY-Breast05. We are also sharing data from our next wave of potential new Oncology medicines including saruparib in combination with novel hormonal agents in prostate cancer, our folate receptor targeted antibody drug conjugate torvu-sam in ovarian cancer, and rilvegostomig in non-small cell lung cancer.”

Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology Business Unit, AstraZeneca, said: “The momentum of our industry-leading oncology portfolio continues with presentations of the first data from four major pivotal trials at this year’s ESMO. Beyond the key data in breast cancer for ENHERTU and DATROWAY, the POTOMAC results for IMFINZI demonstrate the benefits of treating early-stage bladder cancer with immunotherapy and illustrate our strategy to bring novel treatments to early cancer settings where patients can benefit most.”

Additional highlights include:

FONTANA Phase I/IIa first-in-human trial of AZD5335, a folate receptor α (FRα)-targeting antibody drug conjugate, in patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer (Mini Oral Abstract #1065MO).

Phase I/IIa first-in-human trial of AZD5335, a folate receptor α (FRα)-targeting antibody drug conjugate, in patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer (Mini Oral Abstract #1065MO). PETRANHA Phase I/II trial of saruparib plus androgen receptor pathway inhibitors in patients with metastatic prostate cancer (Mini Oral Abstract #2384MO).

Phase I/II trial of saruparib plus androgen receptor pathway inhibitors in patients with metastatic prostate cancer (Mini Oral Abstract #2384MO). ARTEMIDE-01 Phase I/II trial of rilvegostomig in patients with checkpoint inhibitor-naïve metastatic NSCLC (Mini Oral Abstract #1853MO).

Phase I/II trial of rilvegostomig in patients with checkpoint inhibitor-naïve metastatic NSCLC (Mini Oral Abstract #1853MO). FLAURA2: Exploratory OS analysis of patients with poor prognostic factors in the FLAURA2 Phase III trial of TAGRISSO ® (osimertinib) plus chemotherapy in advanced EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (Proffered Paper Abstract #LBA77).

Exploratory OS analysis of patients with poor prognostic factors in the FLAURA2 Phase III trial of TAGRISSO (osimertinib) plus chemotherapy in advanced EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (Proffered Paper Abstract #LBA77). CAPItello-281: Phase III trial of TRUQAP ® (capivasertib) in combination with abiraterone and androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in PTEN-deficient de novo metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) (Proffered Paper Abstract #2383O).

Phase III trial of TRUQAP (capivasertib) in combination with abiraterone and androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in PTEN-deficient metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) (Proffered Paper Abstract #2383O). TROPION-PanTumor03: First results from the bladder cancer cohort of the TROPION-PanTumor03 Phase II trial of DATROWAY plus rilvegostomig (Mini Oral Abstract #3072MO).

First results from the bladder cancer cohort of the TROPION-PanTumor03 Phase II trial of DATROWAY plus rilvegostomig (Mini Oral Abstract #3072MO). BEGONIA: Final results from the BEGONIA Phase Ib/II trial of DATROWAY plus IMFINZI in patients with previously untreated unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) (Mini Oral Abstract #555MO).

AstraZeneca is collaborating with Daiichi Sankyo to develop and commercialize ENHERTU and DATROWAY, collaborating with Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the US and Canada) to develop and commercialize olaparib, and collaborating with HUTCHMED to develop and commercialize savolitinib. Rilvegostomig is a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody where the TIGIT component is derived from Compugen’s clinical stage anti-TIGIT antibody, COM902.

Key AstraZeneca presentations during ESMO Congress 20251

Lead Author Abstract Title Presentation details (CEST) Antibody drug conjugates Harbeck, N DESTINY-Breast11: neoadjuvant trastuzumab deruxtecan alone (T-DXd) or followed by paclitaxel + trastuzumab + pertuzumab (T-DXd-THP) vs SOC for high-risk HER2+ early breast cancer (eBC) Abstract #291O Presidential 1 18 October 2025 4:30 PM Geyer, C Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) vs trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) in patients (pts) with high-risk human epidermal growth factor receptor 2–positive (HER2+) primary breast cancer (BC) with residual invasive disease after neoadjuvant therapy (tx): Interim analysis of DESTINY-Breast05 Abstract #LBA1 Presidential 1 18 October 2025 4:52 PM Dent, R. First-line (1L) datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) vs chemotherapy in patients with locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) for whom immunotherapy was not an option: Primary results from the randomised, phase 3 TROPION-Breast02 trial Abstract #LBA21 Proffered Paper Session 19 October 2025 9:25 AM Loibl, S Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) + pertuzumab vs taxane + trastuzumab + pertuzumab (THP) for patients with HER2+ advanced/metastatic breast cancer: additional analysis of DESTINY-Breast09 in key subgroups of interest Abstract #LBA18 Proffered Paper Session 19 October 2025 8:30 AM Rha, SY Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) + rilvegostomig (rilve) in patients (pts) with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (a/mUC): Results from the phase 2 TROPION-PanTumor03 study Abstract #3072MO Mini Oral Session 17 October 2025 4:10 PM Oaknin, A First-in-human study of AZD5335, a folate receptor α (FRα)-targeted antibody-drug conjugate, in patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer Abstract #1065MO Mini Oral Session 19 October 2025 10:53 AM Schmid, P Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) + durvalumab (D) as first-line (1L) treatment (tx) for unresectable locally advanced/metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (a/mTNBC): Final results from the phase 1b/2 BEGONIA study Abstract #555MO Mini Oral Session 20 October 2025 10:50 AM Raghav, K Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T DXd) in patients (pts) with HER2-positive (HER2+) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): Final analysis of DESTINY-CRC02, a randomized, phase 2 trial Abstract #737P Poster Session Peng, Z Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) in patients (pts) with HER2+ gastric cancer (GC) or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GEJA) who received prior anti-HER2 treatment (Tx) other than / in addition to trastuzumab in DESTINY-Gastric06 (DG-06) Abstract #2105P Poster Session Shen, L Risk of hepatitis B virus reactivation (HBVr) in patients (pts) with past or resolved HBV or inactive chronic HBV infection treated with trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) in the DESTINY-Gastric06 (DG-06) trial Abstract #2175P Poster Session Pietrantonio, F Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) vs ramucirumab (RAM) plus paclitaxel (PTX) in second-line (2L) treatment of patients (pts) with HER2+ unresectable/metastatic gastric cancer (GC)/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GEJA): Additional data from DESTINY-Gastric04 (DG-04) Abstract #2099P Poster Session Makker, V Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) for pretreated patients (pts) with HER2-expressing solid tumors: DESTINY-PanTumor02 (DP-02) Part 1 final analysis Abstract #957P Poster Session Lee, J-Y Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) in pretreated patients (pts) with HER2-expressing solid tumors: exploratory biomarker analysis of DESTINY-PanTumor02 (DP-02) Part 1 Abstract #145P Poster Session Immuno-oncology Tabernero, J MATTERHORN Phase III trial of Imfinzi (durvalumab) perioperative Imfinzi (durvalumab) plus FLOT chemotherapy in patients with resectable, early-stage and locally advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers Abstract #LBA81 Proffered Paper Session 17 October 2025 2:00 PM De Santis, M Durvalumab (D) in Combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) for BCG-naïve, High-risk Non-muscle-invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC): Results from the Phase 3, Open-label, Randomised POTOMAC Trial Abstract #LBA108 Proffered Paper Session 17 October 2025 2:10 PM Larkin, J First results from RAMPART: An international phase 3 randomised-controlled trial of adjuvant durvalumab monotherapy or combined with tremelimumab for resected primary renal cell carcinoma (RCC) led by MRC CTU at UCL Abstract #LBA93 Proffered Paper Session 18 October 2025 9:20 AM Aghajanian, C Durvalumab + paclitaxel/carboplatin + bevacizumab followed by durvalumab, bevacizumab + olaparib maintenance in patients with newly diagnosed non-tBRCA-mutated advanced ovarian cancer: final overall survival from DUO-O/ENGOT-ov46/GOG-3025 Abstract #LBA44 Mini Oral Session 19 October 2025 11:31 AM Goss, G CCTG BR.31: Adjuvant durvalumab (D) in resected non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC): final overall survival (OS) and minimal residual disease (MRD) analyses Abstract #LBA68 Mini Oral Session 20 October 2025 3:20 PM Heymach, J Association of radiomic features ± on-treatment ctDNA detection with treatment outcomes in patients with resectable NSCLC: exploratory analyses from AEGEAN Abstract #LBA70 Mini Oral Session 20 October 2025 3:50 PM Wermke, M Tarlatamab with first-line chemoimmunotherapy for extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC): DeLLphi-303 study Abstract #2757O Proffered Paper Session 18 October 2025 8:30 AM Loibl, S Durvalumab in Combination with Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy in Early Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) – Long-term Analysis from the GeparNuevo Trial Abstract #292MO Mini Oral Session 19 October 2025 10:15 AM Van der Heijden, M Health-related quality of life (HRQoL) from the NIAGARA trial of perioperative durvalumab (D) plus neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC) in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) Abstract #3069MO Mini Oral Session 17 October 2025 4:00 PM Sangro, B Pooled efficacy and safety outcomes with tremelimumab plus durvalumab in participants (pts) with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC) from the combined China extension and global cohorts in the Phase 3 HIMALAYA study Abstract #1494P Poster Session Westin, S Durvalumab plus carboplatin/paclitaxel followed by durvalumab for endometrial cancer: Tumour mutational burden-high subpopulation efficacy analyses from the DUO-E trial Abstract #1117P Poster Session Leal, TA Global quantitative assessment of multidisciplinary team (MDT) care in early-stage NSCLC Abstract #1794P Poster Session Reck, M Neoadjuvant durvalumab (D) + chemotherapy (CT) followed by either surgery (Sx) and adjuvant D or CRT and consolidation D in patients (pts) with resectable or borderline resectable stage IIB–IIIB NSCLC: interim analysis (IA) of the phase 2 MDT-BRIDGE study Abstract #LBA65 Proffered Paper Session 18 October 2025 9:15 AM Maruki, Y CELEBRATE Study (JCOG2107E): A Multicenter, Open-label, Phase III Trial of Etoposide, Carboplatin, and Durvalumab in First-line Treatment of Unresectable or Recurrent Digestive NEC Abstract #1734TiP Poster Session Oudard, S A phase IIIb, open-label, single-arm, global study of perioperative durvalumab (D) with neoadjuvant dose-dense methotrexate, vinblastine, doxorubicin, and cisplatin (ddMVAC) or gemcitabine/cisplatin (gem/cis) in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) (NIAGARA-2) Abstract #3133eTiP ePoster Session IO Bispecifics Chul Cho, B Efficacy and Safety of Rilvegostomig, an Anti-PD-1/TIGIT Bispecific Antibody, for Checkpoint Inhibitor (CPI)-Naïve Metastatic Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (mNSCLC): ARTEMIDE-01 Abstract #1853MO Mini Oral Session 20 October 2025 10:25 AM Slomovitz, BM A randomized Phase 3 study of first-line (1L) trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) with rilvegostomig or pembrolizumab in patients with HER2-expressing, mismatch repair-proficient (pMMR), primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer (EC): DESTINY-Endometrial01/GOG-3098/ENGOT-EN24 Abstract #1223TiP Poster Session Naidoo, J ARTEMIDE-Lung04: A Phase 3, randomised, double-blind, global study of rilvegostomig or pembrolizumab monotherapy as first-line (1L) treatment for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) and programmed cell death ligand-1 (PD-L1) expression ≥50% Abstract #2025TiP Poster Session Tumor drivers and resistance Jänne, PA FLAURA2: exploratory overall survival (OS) analysis in patients (pts) with poor prognostic factors treated with osimertinib (osi) ± platinum-pemetrexed chemotherapy (CTx) as first-line (1L) treatment for EGFR-mutated (EGFRm) advanced NSCLC Abstract #LBA77 Proffered Paper Session 17 October 2025 4:56 PM Mayer, E Patient-reported outcomes (PROs) from the SERENA-6 trial of camizestrant (CAMI) + CDK4/6 inhibitor (CDK4/6i) for emergent ESR1m during first-line (1L) endocrine-based therapy and ahead of disease progression in patients (pts) with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer (ABC) Abstract #486MO Mini Oral Session 20 October 2025 10:25 AM Arriola, E Molecular residual disease (MRD) analysis from the LAURA study of osimertinib (osi) in unresectable (UR) stage III EGFR-mutated (EGFRm) NSCLC Abstract #1817MO Mini Oral Session 20 October 2025 2:55 PM Park, YH Visual symptom questionnaire results from SERENA-6, a Phase 3 study of switch to camizestrant (CAMI) + CDK4/6 inhibitor (CDK4/6i) at emergence of ESR1m during first-line (1L) therapy for patients (pts) with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer (ABC) Abstract #528P Poster Session Chu, Q SAVANNAH: Safety and tolerability of osimertinib (osi) + savolitinib (savo) in EGFRm advanced NSCLC with MET overexpression and/or amplification (OverExp/Amp) following disease progression on osi Abstract #1955P Poster Session Rotow, J MET testing and treatment (tx) sequencing after progression on first line (1L) osimertinib (osi) in patients (pts) with EGFRm advanced NSCLC and acquired MET overexpression and/or amplification (OverExp/Amp): Interim analysis of a global real world (rw) study Abstract #1967P Poster Session Yu, Y ctDNA analysis in phase 3 SACHI trial: Savolitinib (savo) plus osimertinib (osi) versus chemotherapy (chemo) in MET-amplified (METamp) advanced NSCLC after disease progression (PD) on EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) Abstract #1954P Poster Session DNA Damage Response Azad, AA First interim efficacy analysis of the Phase 1/2 PETRANHA trial of saruparib + androgen receptor pathway inhibitors (ARPI) in patients (pts) with metastatic prostate cancer (mPC) Abstract #2384MO Mini Oral Session 17 October 2025 2:35 PM Fizazi, K A Phase 3 study of capivasertib (capi) + abiraterone (abi) vs placebo (pbo) + abi in patients (pts) with PTEN deficient de novo metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC): CAPItello-281 Abstract #2383O Proffered Paper Session 19 October 2025 11:19 AM Rugo, HS Capivasertib with fulvestrant as first- and second-line endocrine therapy in PIK3CA/AKT1/PTEN-altered hormone receptor-positive advanced breast cancer: Subgroup analysis from the Phase 3 CAPItello-291 trial Abstract #526P Poster Session Gao, Q Final overall survival (OS) analysis of L-MOCA: olaparib maintenance monotherapy in patients (pts) with platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer (PSR OC) Abstract #1090P Poster Session AI Trials Gonuguntla, HK Real-World Validation of AI-defined Lung Nodule Malignancy Score (qXR-LNMS) in Predicting Risk of Lung Cancer: Interim results from Phase 2 Abstract #2978P Poster Session

1 More than 90 abstracts at ESMO Congress 2025 will feature AstraZeneca medicines and pipeline molecules

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki)

Indications

ENHERTU is a HER2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH positive) breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen either: In the metastatic setting, or In the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting and have developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing therapy

Unresectable or metastatic: Hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) or HER2-ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that has progressed on one or more endocrine therapies in the metastatic setting HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received a prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within 6 months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy

Unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test, and who have received a prior systemic therapy



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial. Locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or IHC 2+/ISH positive) gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen

Unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

WARNING: INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASE and EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY Interstitial lung disease (ILD) and pneumonitis, including fatal cases, have been reported with ENHERTU. Monitor for and promptly investigate signs and symptoms including cough, dyspnea, fever, and other new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in all patients with Grade 2 or higher ILD/pneumonitis. Advise patients of the risk and to immediately report symptoms.

Exposure to ENHERTU during pregnancy can cause embryo-fetal harm. Advise patients of these risks and the need for effective contraception.

Contraindications

None.

Warnings and Precautions

Interstitial Lung Disease / Pneumonitis

Severe, life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD), including pneumonitis, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. A higher incidence of Grade 1 and 2 ILD/pneumonitis has been observed in patients with moderate renal impairment. Advise patients to immediately report cough, dyspnea, fever, and/or any new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of ILD. Promptly investigate evidence of ILD. Evaluate patients with suspected ILD by radiographic imaging. Consider consultation with a pulmonologist. For asymptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 1), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 0, then if resolved in ≤28 days from date of onset, maintain dose. If resolved in >28 days from date of onset, reduce dose 1 level. Consider corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥0.5 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent). For symptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 2 or greater), permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Promptly initiate systemic corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥1 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent) and continue for at least 14 days followed by gradual taper for at least 4 weeks.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

In patients with metastatic breast cancer, HER2-mutant NSCLC, and other solid tumors treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 12% of patients. Median time to first onset was 5.5 months (range: 0.9 to 31.5). Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 0.9% of patients treated with ENHERTU.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 10% of patients. Median time to first onset was 2.8 months (range: 1.2 to 21).

Neutropenia

Severe neutropenia, including febrile neutropenia, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. Monitor complete blood counts prior to initiation of ENHERTU and prior to each dose, and as clinically indicated. For Grade 3 neutropenia (Absolute Neutrophil Count [ANC] <1.0 to 0.5 x 109/L), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less, then maintain dose. For Grade 4 neutropenia (ANC <0.5 x 109/L), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less, then reduce dose by 1 level. For febrile neutropenia (ANC <1.0 x 109/L and temperature >38.3º C or a sustained temperature of ≥38º C for more than 1 hour), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved, then reduce dose by 1 level.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

In patients with metastatic breast cancer, HER2-mutant NSCLC, and other solid tumors treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 65% of patients. Nineteen percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 22 days (range: 2 to 939). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 1.2% of patients.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 72% of patients. Fifty-one percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 16 days (range: 4 to 187). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 4.8% of patients.

Left Ventricular Dysfunction

Patients treated with ENHERTU may be at increased risk of developing left ventricular dysfunction.

