AstraZeneca Canada & the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada announce winners of the 2025 Operating Grants in Blood Cancer

Grants awarded to research focused on driving significant change in blood cancers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - AstraZeneca Canada (AstraZeneca) and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC) are proud to announce the winners of the co-funded 2025 Operating Grants in Blood Cancer, a Canadian-based research awards program that aims to strengthen the understanding, diagnosis and treatment of blood cancers.

Two Operating Grants in Blood Cancer, valued at $100,000 per year for two years and equally co-funded by AstraZeneca and LLSC, will be awarded to the following researchers:

Dr. Anastasia Tikhonova, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario



The project aims to identify biomarkers for leukemia to enable more accurate diagnosis of T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) and help determine the most effective treatment for these patients. By focusing on personalized therapy, this research seeks to improve outcomes for T-ALL patients, reduce harmful side effects, and enhance the overall effectiveness of treatments.

Dr. Christian Steidl, BC Cancer, Vancouver, British Columbia



The research is dedicated to developing innovative tools for precise and efficient gene editing in B-cell lymphomas. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of cancer, this work paves the way for novel treatment strategies and opens new possibilities for patients living with B-cell lymphoma.

The 2025 Operating Grants in Blood Cancer received a record-breaking 43 applications from research teams across Canada. The LLSC's Scientific Review Panel, a diverse group of external experts including community partner representatives, conducted a review of the submissions and selected the winners. Final funding decisions were approved by the LLSC's Medical and Scientific Advisory Committee and Board of Directors. Grant winners were chosen based on a variety of criteria including the direct relevance to blood cancer research, meaningful integration of community partnership (the voices of lived experience), and the overall impact and potential to create new knowledge.

"Investment in blood cancer research is essential to accelerate discoveries that save lives. Strong partnerships, such as the one between AstraZeneca Canada and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada amplify every dollar invested – turning local innovation into national and global impact," said Dr. Paul O'Connell, Research Program Director at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada. "By working together, we can bring cutting-edge treatments to patients faster and ensure that every person diagnosed with a blood cancer benefits from the best science our country has to offer."

"Congratulations to this year's grant recipients, Dr. Tikhonova and Dr. Steidl, whose innovative research is addressing important gaps in care related to the diagnosis and treatment of blood cancer," said Brittany Matthews, Therapy Area Lead, Hematology at AstraZeneca Canada. "We are proud to collaborate with likeminded partners, including the LLSC, and support cutting-edge Canadian research that strives to advance outcomes for patients facing blood cancers."

Complete information about the Operating Grants in Blood Cancer and application guidelines can be found at www.bloodcancers.ca/operating-grant.

About blood cancers in Canada

In Canada, there are currently 155,593 people living with or in remission from one of the 137 types of blood cancers.i It is estimated 23,600 people were diagnosed with a blood cancer in Canada in 2024, and 9,700 died from it.ii,iii,iv These cancers affect people of all ages, and survival rates are highly dependent on the type of blood cancer a person is diagnosed with.v

There are three main groups of blood cancer, including: leukemia, lymphoma (such as Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma), and myeloma.vi

About the partners

LLSC's mission is to find a cure for the five main types of blood cancer – leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, and myeloproliferative neoplasms – and improve the quality of life of people affected by blood cancers. LLSC funds blood cancer research, provides services and educational resources, empowers individuals to take charge of their blood cancer experience, and advocates for the blood cancer community across Canada.









AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business with a focus on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that transform lives. AstraZeneca's core areas of scientific focus are Oncology; Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic disease; Rare Disease; Respiratory & Immunology; and Vaccine & Immune Therapies.

