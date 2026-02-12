AstraZeneca awards $3.4 million for programs to improve access to healthcare for patients across the US

US ACT on Health Equity contributions support AstraZeneca’s long-term ambition in health equity and total more than $18 million to date

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca has proudly awarded $3.4 million to nonprofit organizations in the US through its Accelerate Change Together (ACT) on Health Equity initiative. This effort aims to support programming that prioritizes the social, cultural and linguistic needs of communities that have experienced barriers to care and opportunity.

During its fifth year, AstraZeneca’s ACT on Health Equity initiative will fund 47 nonprofit programs whose missions support the goal of advancing health equity and focus on healthcare access, nutrition, lung health, and eliminating barriers that lead to a higher incidence of preventable conditions.

Mohit Manrao, SVP, Head of US Oncology and President, AstraZeneca Foundation, said: “At AstraZeneca, we believe advancing health equity is fundamental to building a healthier society. Through our US ACT on Health Equity initiative, we’re working to break down barriers to care. The Community Solutions Challenge and National Strategic Collaborations grant programs are powerful examples of this commitment in action, providing funding to organizations making a meaningful difference in their local communities. In partnership with our awardees, we’re helping to create a future where every community has the chance to thrive.”

The 2025 Community Solutions Challenge has awarded grants to 37 nonprofit organizations nationwide, providing each with $30,000 in funding for a total of $1.11 million. These grants will support regional and community-based programs that address topics that include food insecurity, comprehensive nutritional education, access to care and lung health for those impacted by asthma, COPD and lung cancer.

The 2025 National Strategic Collaborations has awarded a total of $2.3 million to 10 organizations to support initiatives where AstraZeneca has expertise including lung disease, lung and breast cancer and cardiology. Awarded programs are actively working to address and eliminate barriers that can lead to higher incidence of preventable conditions or challenges that keep underserved populations from receiving standard care and support.

Karen Santilli, CEO of Greater Providence YMCA and 2025 Community Solutions Challenge recipient, said: “For too many adults living with chronic conditions, mobility limitations, or disabilities, traditional fitness spaces are not designed with them in mind, creating real barriers to health and well-being. Our Adaptive Fitness Program exists to close that gap by offering inclusive programs, specialized equipment, and trained staff who understand how to support every individual safely and effectively. From adaptive swim and Parkinson’s-specific boxing to cancer survivorship and functional electrical stimulation cycling, we are meeting people where they are and helping them build confidence, strength, and connection. This work is about more than exercise. It is about dignity, access, and ensuring everyone has the opportunity to live a healthier life.”

To learn more about the 2025 ACT on Health Equity recipients, please see more information here.

About AstraZeneca ACT on Health Equity

AstraZeneca is driven by our purpose to deliver life-changing medicines to all patients, yet systemic barriers prevent millions of Americans from achieving their best possible health outcomes. As part of our global sustainability efforts, in 2021 we created Accelerate Change Together (ACT) on Health Equity, a US enterprise-wide initiative informed by independent cross-sector experts and built on our core values, to continually transform the way we do business to improve access, affordability and outcomes for all people in the disease areas and communities we serve. The initiative includes a first-of-its-kind Health Equity Advisory Council, comprised of a distinguished group of external community leaders, academics, healthcare professionals, nonprofit executives and AstraZeneca leaders, who provide independent insights and ongoing expertise in health equity. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com/actonhealthequity.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca’s innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca-us.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca. The contents of AstraZeneca’s website do not form part of this document and no one should rely on such websites or the contents thereof in reading this document.

Media Inquiries

US Media Mailbox: usmediateam@astrazeneca.com