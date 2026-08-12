Astorg Completes Acquisition of Microbiology Business From Thermo Fisher Scientific, Establishing an Independent Global Diagnostics Specialist

The transaction establishes an independent company, with the Microbiology business providing the foundation of a global microbiology diagnostics platform serving the clinical, food safety and pharmaceutical markets.

The investment reflects Astorg’s focused healthcare strategy and distinctive approach to complex transactions, combining deep sector expertise, and a strong track record of operational value creation.

Dirk Bontridder has been appointed Chief Executive Officer to lead the company through its next stage of growth, in partnership with Astorg.

LUXEMBOURG & NEW YORK & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astorg, a leading pan-European private equity firm, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of the global microbiology business from Thermo Fisher Scientific. The business will now operate as an independent company under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Dirk Bontridder and will launch under a new corporate brand later in 2026.

The Microbiology business is a global provider of diagnostic consumables and equipment used in microbiological testing across clinical, food safety, and pharmaceutical applications. The business serves more than 15,000 customers across over 100 countries and employs approximately 2,400 employees across 13 manufacturing and R&D sites around the world.

Commenting on the completion, Judith Charpentier, Co-Managing Partner and Head of Healthcare at Astorg, said:

“This is precisely the type of complex opportunity where Astorg can make a difference, combining deep healthcare expertise, an entrepreneurial and hands-on partnership model, and a strong track record of value creation across the companies we back.”

Olivier Lieven, Partner at Astorg, added:

“We are delighted to welcome Dirk and look forward to working with him and the management team to deliver the company’s next phase of growth, accelerate innovation and strengthen its global position.”

Dirk Bontridder, Chief Executive Officer, concluded:

"This is a unique journey to create an independent global microbiology diagnostics company with an exceptional portfolio, talented teams and a long-standing reputation for quality, scientific excellence and customer service.

I look forward to working with colleagues around the world and with Astorg to build on these strengths, continue delivering the products, service and innovation that our customers rely on, and introduce our new brand in due course as we begin this next chapter.”

Dirk brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience across life sciences, diagnostics and industrial technology. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of PerkinElmer, where he led the company's transformation into a focused global provider of analytical and laboratory solutions. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Reynaers Group and as Group Executive Vice President BioPharma Services & Clinical Diagnostics at Eurofins Scientific, one of the world's leading life sciences companies. Dirk began his career as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company.

About Astorg

Astorg is a leading pan-European private equity firm with over €24 billion of assets under management. Astorg is a multi-specialist investor with deep expertise in healthcare, technology and business services. Within healthcare, Astorg concentrates on a narrow set of subsectors: pharmaceutical services and technology, MedTech and MedTech services, life science tools, and diagnostics. Enjoying a distinct entrepreneurial culture, an engaged shareholder perspective and a lean decision making body, Astorg works with founders, entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire premium international B2B businesses, providing them with strategic guidance, governance and capital to enhance their strategic positioning and achieve their financial objectives. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Astorg has offices in London, Paris, New York, Frankfurt, and Milan.

For more information about Astorg: www.astorg.com | Follow Astorg on LinkedIn.

Astorg



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