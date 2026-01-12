Assertio Announces Publication of Rolvedon® Same-Day Dosing Clinical Trial

Peer-reviewed publication in “The Oncologist” is now available online

Investigational same-day dosing of Rolvedon demonstrated a clinical response and adverse event profile similar to next-day dosing

LAKE FOREST, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT) today announced that results of a clinical trial investigating a novel dosing schedule of Rolvedon® (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection have been peer reviewed and published in The Oncologist.

In the study of patients with early-stage breast cancer (ESBC), Rolvedon, when administered on the same day (same-day dosing) as TC chemotherapy (Taxotere (docetaxel) and cyclophosphamide) demonstrated an effective neutrophil recovery and an adverse event profile similar to that seen with next-day dosing.

Howard Franklin, M.D., Senior Vice President of Medical with Assertio: “We were encouraged to see that same-day dosing of Rolvedon demonstrated efficacy and safety similar to dosing one day after chemotherapy. Assertio is proud to lead this study that provides data that supports a more convenient administration schedule for Rolvedon. Thank you to the investigators and patients who participated in this study.”

Lee Schwartzberg, M.D., Professor of Clinical Medicine with Renown Health-Pennington Cancer Institute, Reno, Nevada, and a study author: “Febrile neutropenia (FN) is a significant risk factor among patients with early-stage breast cancer who are undergoing chemotherapy. This important study provides the oncology community with much-needed insight into the potential utility of same-day dosing of GCSF therapy with Rolvedon in these patients.”

The Oncologist is the official peer-reviewed medical journal for the Society for Translational Oncology. Results of this study were first presented in December 2024 as part of the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Study Summary

This phase 1, multicenter (13 sites in the U.S.), open-label trial (NCT04187898) evaluated the efficacy and safety of Rolvedon administered on the same day as TC chemotherapy in patients (n = 53) with ESBC. Patients received four cycles of TC chemotherapy with Rolvedon administered at 30 minutes after TC. The primary endpoint was the time to recovery of absolute neutrophil count (ANC) from nadir to ≥1.5 × 109/L in Cycle 1. The ANC is a blood test that measures the number of circulating neutrophils, a type of white blood cell essential for fighting infections. Normal ANC indicates a healthy immune response, while low levels (neutropenia) can increase the risk of infections.

Secondary study endpoints included safety, incidence of severe neutropenia, duration of severe neutropenia, incidence of FN, and neutropenic complications.

A total of 53 patients enrolled; 49 completed the study. Patients received the recommended 13.2 mg (3.6 mg GCSF) fixed-dose of Rolvedon 30 min following TC chemotherapy. The mean time to ANC recovery was 1.8 days in cycle 1. The incidence of FN was low, reported in only 1 patient during the entire trial. There were no reported neutropenic complications, with no patients requiring hospitalization and/or antibiotic therapy. Same-day administration of Rolvedon was well tolerated and no new safety signals were observed.

The benefits of eflapegrastim-xnst given same day as TC have not been evaluated in a randomized controlled trial.

About Assertio

Assertio is a pharmaceutical company with comprehensive commercial capabilities offering differentiated products designed to address patients’ needs. Our focus is on supporting patients by marketing products in oncology, neurology, and pain management. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

About Rolvedon (eflapegrastim-xnst) Injection

ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection is a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) with a novel formulation. Rolvedon is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. Assertio has designated Rolvedon as one of the company’s core growth assets.

Please see the Important Safety Information below and the full prescribing information for ROLVEDON at https://www.rolvedon.com/pdf/rolvedon-prescribing-information.pdf.

